JAPAN

US to offer Hawkeye aircraft

The US Department of State on Monday said it is ready to approve the sale of up to nine early-warning military aircraft to Japan. The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, made by Northrop Grumman, are equipped with powerful radars that can detect other airplanes and ships at long range. Worth an estimated US$3.1 billion, the deal would also include associated technology and spare engines. The US Congress has 30 days to raise objections to the sale, though this is unlikely given that Japan is a close US ally. “It is vital to US national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability,” the State Department said.

SOUTH KOREA

Military talks to lead summit

South Korea yesterday said it would hold military talks with North Korea this week to discuss ways to ease tensions along their border ahead of a summit between their leaders. The talks, scheduled for Thursday at the border village of Panmunjom, would come just days before the leaders of the two countries meet for the third time this year. The South Korean Ministry of Defense said the talks would deal with disarming a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, removing front-line guard posts and conducting joint searches for soldiers missing from the Korean War.

LIBYA

More migrants die off coast

Doctors Without Borders has said that more than 100 people have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast and the remaining survivors are being held in detention in Libya. The humanitarian organization said in a statement on Monday that the shipwreck occurred on Sept. 1. Two rubber boats left the Libyan coast carrying migrants from Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Libya, Algeria and Egypt, it said, adding that one of the boats deflated and sank. The Libyan coast guard recovered 276 survivors from both boats and brought them to the port city of Khoms, Libya, and only two bodies were reportedly recovered.

UNITED NATIONS

Head says 2020 climate key

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said the world is facing “a direct existential threat” and must rapidly shift from dependence on fossil fuels by 2020 to prevent “runaway climate change.” The UN head called the crisis urgent and decried the lack of global leadership to address global warming. “Climate change is moving faster than we are,” Guterres said. He said extreme heatwaves, wildfires, storms and floods “are leaving a trail of death and devastation.” Scientists have been warning about global warming for decades, but “far too many leaders have refused to listen — far too few have acted with the vision the science demands,” he added.

UNITED STATES

Marijuana items fail tests

Nearly 20 percent of all the marijuana products tested in California for potency and purity have failed. That is according to state data provided to the Associated Press. California started testing on July 1. In the first two months nearly 11,000 samples were checked and almost 2,000 failed. In some cases, the product must be destroyed, but many involve labeling issues that can be corrected. Testing has been especially tough on infused cookies and candies: About one-third have failed. Some in the marijuana industry say the standards are too strict and that technical glitches have contributed to the high failure rate. The state is considering revamping testing rules.