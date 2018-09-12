Armed men break inmates out of Brazilian prison

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil

Heavily armed men blew down the front gate of a maximum security prison in northeastern Brazil early on Monday and with guns blazing enabled more than 100 inmates to escape while killing a policeman, authorities said.

Officials said the assault was carried out by about 20 men in four vehicles who fired on watchtowers and used explosives to destroy the front gate of the Romeu Goncalves Abrantes prison.

A policeman shot in the assault later died in hospital. There were no other reports of deaths or injuries.

The prison, a maximum security facility with 680 inmates, is located in Joao Pessoa, the capital of Paraiba State.

“Heavily armed men knocked down the main gate after an exchange of fire with police and penitentiary agents,” the state’s secretariat for prisons said.

By midday, 41 of the 105 escaped prisoners had been recaptured as security forces locked down the state capital, closing schools and medical centers.