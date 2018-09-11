Agencies

SOMALIA

Bombing kills at least six

A suspected car bomb yesterday exploded outside a government office in Mogadishu, killing at least six people, leveling buildings and leaving an unknown number wounded, police said. “The blast was huge and the initial information we are getting indicates it was a car loaded with explosives that targeted the Hodan district headquarters,” police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said. A vehicle had rammed a security checkpoint then exploded, he said. Images from the scene showed collapsed buildings — including a mosque — with rescue workers and civilians picking through the debris.

JAPAN

‘Twitter killer’ indicted

Takahiro Shiraishi, the so-called “Twitter killer” suspected of murdering and chopping up people he lured on social media, and storing their body parts in cooler boxes, was yesterday charged with nine counts of murder. Shiraishi, 27, has admitted to killing and butchering nine people, all but one of whom were women aged between 15 and 26. A police search of his apartment on Oct. 31 last year found nine dismembered bodies with as many as 240 bone parts stashed in coolers and tool boxes, sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence. Prosecutors pressed charges after five months of psychiatric examination showed Shiraishi could be held criminally responsible, the Jiji Press agency said.

INDIA

Fuel protests shut cities

Nationwide protests organized by opposition parties against record high gasoline and diesel prices yesterday shut down businesses, government offices and schools in many parts of the nation, and in some places protesters blocked trains and roads and vandalized vehicles. The protests turned violent in some states. Television images showed protesters breaking car and bus windows in the Patna, the state capital of the northern state of Bihar, and protesters blocked roads with burning tires there and elsewhere, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. “The Modi ‘govt’ is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel,” the main opposition Congress party said on Twitter, posting graphics on many how prices of many commodities have risen under Modi.

BANGLADESH

Protest for Zia’s release

Thousands of opposition supporters yesterday staged protests nationwide calling for the immediate release of their leader and three-time former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, jailed early this year for graft. Zia, 73, is currently on trial in Dhaka on more corruption charges. A police official said about 4,000 members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party joined protests outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, but opposition spokesman Fakhrul Islam said there were about 20,000 people.

SUDAN

Trafficking victims rescued

Police have rescued 94 victims of human trafficking, including 85 minors, from open-air goldmines near Khartoum and the city’s international airport, among other places. Interpol, which coordinated the Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 operation, yesterday said that so far 14 people, 12 of them women, have been arrested. The rescued victims came from a half-dozen countries, including Chad, Eritrea, Niger and South Sudan, underscoring the transnational aspect of human trafficking, Interpol said. Operation Sawiyan involved 200 officers, while it provided training and equipment, it said.

TURKEY