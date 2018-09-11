Sudan’s president sacks Cabinet and names new PM

AFP, KHARTOUM

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Sunday sacked the 31-member Cabinet and appointed a new prime minister who will form a smaller government to tackle a growing economic crisis in the African country.

Al-Bashir’s decision to fire the entire government was approved by the top leaders of his ruling National Congress Party (NCP) at a late night meeting.

The decision to form a new government comes as Sudan faces a growing economic crisis led by an acute shortage of foreign currency and surging inflation of more than 65 percent.

“The economic situation needs to be resolved and for this President [al-]Bashir decided to cut the government at all levels,” Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, a top aide to Bashir, told reporters after the NCP meeting.

“President [al-]Bashir has decided to have a smaller 21-member government,” he said.

The outgoing Cabinet was led by Bakri Hassan Saleh, who was also the first vice president.

Al-Bashir named Moutaz Mousa Abdallah, the former irrigation minister. as the new prime minister, while Saleh will continue to be the first vice president.

Al-Bashir also appointed Mohamed Osman Yousif Kiber as vice president.

Ibrahim said Abdallah had been tasked with forming the new Cabinet, but it was unclear when he would be sworn in.

Earlier on Sunday, the presidency announced al-Bashir’s decision to sack Saleh’s government “in order to fix the situation facing the country.”

The World Bank and others institutions have urged Sudan to adopt swift structural reforms to revive its economy.