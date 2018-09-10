Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Coalition faces poll defeat

The ruling Liberal-National coalition is facing a major defeat in a by-election after voters vented their frustration over recent political infighting that led to a change in prime minister. Rural voters in Wagga Wagga, an agricultural electorate in New South Wales (NSW), yesterday posted a 29 percent swing against the Liberal Party in first preference voting, according to Electoral Commission figures, in a result that would strip the party of the rural seat for the first time since 1956. Independent candidate Joe McGirr was expected to win with a leading primary vote of 24.69 percent, although counting is to continue today to confirm the result. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian conceded defeat on behalf of the party in a news conference.

JAPAN

Pig cholera outbreak reported

The nation is suffering its first outbreak of pig cholera in more than 25 years, authorities said yesterday after culling more than 600 animals and suspending pork exports. A farm in Gifu city saw 80 pigs die last week after catching the highly contagious disease, a Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries official said. Early tests showed negative results for classical swine fever, but follow-up tests came out positive yesterday, prompting the cull of all 610 pigs at the farm, he added. The government has set up a team of specialists to analyze possible infection routes, the ministry said in a statement.

AUSTRALIA

NSW drought to persist

A devastating drought that has left farmers in the east of the nation struggling to stay afloat is set to persist, despite widespread and significant rain last month, authorities have said. “While the rain has been welcomed and has provided a more positive outlook for field conditions in some regions, the drought is far from over,” New South Wales (NSW) Department of Primary Industries’ agriculture climate specialist Anthony Clark said in a statement. “We need more significant widespread rainfall in the coming weeks and months for agricultural recovery to commence and farmland to return to a productive state.”

AUSTRALIA

Five found dead in Perth

Police in Perth yesterday found up to five dead people, including a woman and children, in a suburb of the city, a senior officer said. “This is early and we’ve not yet fully examined the scene. We understand that there are adults and children involved,” Western Australia Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told a news conference. “I can say there was at least one woman, but I can’t say more than that I’m afraid. The scene has not yet been forensically examined, so the exact number of adults and children is actually unknown to me,” Steel said. A man in his 20s was helping police with their inquiries, he said.

NEPAL

Chopper crash kills six

An Altitude Air helicopter on Saturday crashed into a hillside in central Gorkha District, killing six on board, including a Japanese tourist, officials said. One woman survived the crash with injuries and has been airlifted to Kathmandu. District police chief Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said that authorities were working to retrieve the bodies, but that reaching the crash site, located in thick forest and with no road access, had been “challenging.” The cause of the accident remained unknown, he added.

UNITED KINGDOM

