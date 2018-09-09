Agencies

MEXICO

Police killed in ambush

Chihuahua State prosecutors on Friday said that four state police officers were killed and six wounded in an ambush overnight in a rural part of the state. The state prosecutors’ office said the attack was apparently carried out by the “La Linea” gang, which works for the Juarez drug cartel. The ambush occurred late on Thursday in the mountains near the town of Creel when the officers were returning to their base after depositing three suspects at a local jail in the city of Cuauhtemoc. The Juarez cartel is based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, but has expanded into other parts of Chihuahua.

UNITED STATES

Film critics lack diversity

The University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on Friday expanded on its previous findings regarding diversity in film criticism to give a more detailed look at what researchers concluded is a not level playing field for critics. The study, the second part in a three-part series, evaluated the Rotten Tomatoes reviews for the top 300 highest-grossing films from 2015 to last year. It found that 67.1 of the critics were male and 32.9 percent were female, and that of critics with an “ascertainable” race or ethnicity, 23.2 percent were from minority groups while 76.8 percent were white. Entertainment trade publications contained the lowest percentage of female “top” critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while general news outlets fared the best with 34.6 percent of reviews written by female “top” critics, the study showed.

UNITED STATES

Students save moving bus

A southeast Texas school district said three students took control of a moving school bus after the driver became unconscious and later died. The school district in Sealy, about 80.5km west of Houston, on Friday said that bus driver Gerald Gardner had just picked up students at a junior-high school and was leaving the campus when he became unconscious. The three students took the wheel and safely parked the bus, it added. District officials said three other individuals arrived at the scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Gardner after taking him off the bus. He was later pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately known. The school district said in a statement that it was “extremely grateful” for Gardner’s years of service.

UNITED STATES

Cardi B attack foiled: source

Singers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were on Friday night involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head. A person who witnessed the incident, who asked for anonymity, said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj’s security guards intervened. Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the rapper being escorted out of the event by security. Cardi B was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot. She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the past year. In a post on Instagram, Cardi B alluded to the fight and said she was incensed because her mothering skills were being disparaged. She and rapper Offset recently had their first child together, a girl. Minaj has not yet commented on the incident.