FEATURE: Battle on to build world’s biggest statue in India

AFP, SARDAR SAROVAR DAM, India

The world’s biggest statue is rising in a remote corner of India to honor an independence hero, but it could quickly be outdone by a monument to a Hindu warrior king in the sea off Mumbai.

In a burst of nationalist fervor, about US$1 billion is being spent on the two giant effigies, each more than twice as tall as New York’s Statue of Liberty.

A 182m-high tribute to independence icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat State would be the first to dwarf the Spring Temple Buddha in China, the world’s biggest statue at 128m in height.

Pick axes are also swinging for a 212m-high likeness of 17th-century king Chhatrapati Shivaji, resplendent on a horse and brandishing a sword, which should dominate the Mumbai shoreline from 2021.

An army of 2,500 workers — including several hundred Chinese laborers — is toiling around the clock to put 5,000 squares of bronze cladding on the figure of Patel so that it can be ready for inauguration on Oct. 31 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 29.9 billion rupee (US$421.87 million) “Statue of Unity” overlooking the isolated Sardar Sarovar Dam is a pet project of Modi.

He has predicted that it will attract “hordes” of tourists, as the Statue of Liberty does in New York.

Visitors would be able to access a viewing gallery 153m up — about chest height on the huge standing figure — but they would have to travel 250km from the state’s main city of Allahabad to get there.

There is also a political motive to the mega project, with India heading into a campaign for a national election early next year.

Patel was deputy to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, after independence in 1947 and Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that his name has been unfairly overshadowed by the dominant Nehru dynasty.

Patel became known as the “Iron Man of India” by persuading — through talks and a hint of force — about 550 princely states to become part of India after independence from Britain in 1947. He died three years later.

Many Hindu nationalists feel that it was a slight when Patel was asked to step aside to let the secular Nehru become the country’s first leader.

“Every Indian regrets Sardar Patel did not become the first prime minister,” Modi said while campaigning in 2013.

“Modi has used Patel’s legacy a lot in his election campaigns,” said Ghanshyam Shah, a former professor of class politics at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“He is very likely to use the Statue of Unity during the upcoming campaign, but I am worried about how it will influence voters,” Shah added.

The opposition Congress party has said that a plan to change the Nehru Memorial Museum in New Delhi into a center devoted to all of India’s prime ministers is another bid to taint Nehru’s name.

Modi in 2016 laid the foundation stone in Maharashtra State for the statue of Shivaji, a hero of the 80 million strong Marathi community based in the state.

Hindu nationalists have also adopted Shivaji, who made his name battling the Muslim Mughal Empire.

Critics have said that the 36 billion rupee statue is a way of winning Marathi votes in next year’s election.

Fueling the fervor, the government last week announced that the word Maharaj, or king, had been added to the title of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

“The BJP has been appropriating icons for some time,” said Sudha Pai, national fellow at the Indian Council of Social Science Research. “Patel has been used to wipe out the Nehru legacy. The BJP wants to change the way history is perceived and show that the right wing was as important in India’s freedom struggle.”