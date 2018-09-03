Agencies

JAPAN

Nation braces for typhoon

The country yesterday braced for a “very strong” typhoon, with authorities warning of high waves, floods and landslides, including in areas hit by deadly flooding earlier this year. Typhoon Jebi, packing winds of up to 252kph, is expected to make landfall on the country’s main island tomorrow, the Meteorological Agency said. “Maintaining its very strong power, the typhoon is forecast to approach western and eastern Japan,” the agency said. The typhoon, which is still hundreds of kilometers away from the country in the Pacific, could be the strongest storm to hit the nation this year, local media said.

UNITED STATES

River boats collide

At least 13 people have been injured and two others are missing after two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California border with Arizona. The vessels collided head-on on Saturday evening, San Bernardino County Fire District spokesman Eric Sherwin said. The force of the crash caused one of the boats to sink and the other sustained heavy damage. He said two people are missing and “presumed submerged.”

CHINA

Protesters arrested

Police yesterday said they arrested nearly 50 people after a violent protest sparked by dissatisfaction with the local school system. More than 600 protesters gathered outside a police station in Leiyang, Hunan Province, at about midnight on Saturday after security personnel stopped a protest earlier in the day, police said in a statement on their Web site. They arrested 46 people who “attacked” the station, throwing bottles and bricks at local officials attempting to address the crowd, they said. Many cars had been destroyed, the statement added.

MEXICO

Hearse stolen with corpse

Police in a central region said they have caught a man who made off with a hearse — complete with a corpse inside. The hearse had been readied to take the body of an 80-year-old man from a hospital in neighboring Guadalajara to a funeral home, the Tlaquepaque Police Department said on Facebook. A 40-year-old man has admitted seeing the keys left in the vehicle and deciding to take it on late Friday night, police said. Officers were alerted and they soon spotted the hearse along a highway and detained the suspect, whose name was given only as Annibal Saul N. He has been turned over to prosecutors, police said on Saturday. Both the hearse and the body were recovered.

BRAZIL

Party insists on Da Silva

The country’s main leftist party on Saturday said that it is sticking with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate, even though the electoral court has thrown him off the ballot for an election just five weeks away. Da Silva’s vice presidential running mate, former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad told reporters that the Workers’ Party will continue pushing to somehow get Da Silva, 72, who easily leads in the polls, back on the ballot. “The people are sovereign regarding the party’s candidate and that candidate is Lula,” Haddad said. The strategy would keep Da Silva in the spotlight until the absolute last minute, perhaps rallying support from backers that could then be transferred to a stand-in, likely Haddad, who is much less popular or charismatic.