Agencies

GERMANY

Refinery blaze injures eight

A fire yesterday erupted at a refinery in the country’s south following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate local residents, police said. The explosion took place at about 5:30am at a site run by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt. Three of the victims suffered “medium or serious injuries,” police said in a statement. About 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated as a precautionary measure. “The work to extinguish the flames is continuing,” police said. About 200 firefighters were at the scene, they added.

UNITED STATES

Obama, Bush nod to McCain

Late senator John McCain was yesterday to get a presidential farewell, but not from the sitting president. At his request, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were to speak about the six-term senator at his final Washington event at the majestic Washington National Cathedral. President Donald Trump was told to stay away from all events during McCain’s five-day, cross-country funeral procession. Before the service yesterday, McCain’s procession was to pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain’s wife, Cindy, was expected to lay a wreath.

MYANMAR

‘Ghost ship’ found adrift

A rusting cargo ship empty of crew and goods and bearing the Indonesian flag was found drifting off the coast of Myanmar earlier this week, Yangon police said on Thursday. Fishers came across the vessel, bearing the name Sam Ratulangi PB 1600, floating in the Gulf of Martaban about 11km from the shore of the country’s commercial capital. The ship was being towed to neighboring Bangladesh, state-run media reported. Authorities and navy personnel boarded the vessel to investigate the situation, police said in a statement on Facebook. The ship’s transponder last reported its location off the coast of Taiwan in 2009.

UNITED STATES

Hanged hunter in coma

A 70-year-old Oregon hunter who was rescued after hanging upside-down for two days about 9m from the ground is in intensive care in a drug-induced coma. The East Oregonian on Friday reported that Eddie Voelker, of Prineville, was on a ventilator and has had a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. Another hunter found Voelker suspended from the tree earlier this week. Voelker had fallen from his tree stand and become entangled in his safety harness. Crews used a bucket truck to reach him and his heart stopped during the rescue, the report said.

NICARAGUA

UN rights team expelled

The government of President Daniel Ortega is expelling a UN human rights team two days after the body published a critical report blaming it for the violent repression of opposition protests. A UN human rights official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation on Friday said that the team was told to leave the country. An official statement was expected later. The UN Security Council is to discuss the situation in the country on Wednesday, the official said. The report released on Wednesday last week by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described repression that stretched from the streets to courtrooms, where some protesters face terrorism charges.