Agencies

MEXICO

Trash towers over Acapulco

Authorities in the south of the country have declared a health emergency due to mountainous piles of uncollected trash piling up in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco. The secretary of health for the state of Guerrero, Carlos de la Pena, on Thursday said that the city government had not acted on previous warnings about the garbage building up. There are “impressive columns of garbage” at several points in Acapulco, but most are not close to the city’s beachfront, he said. Acapulco’s mayor posted videos accusing the state government of not providing more money to solve the problem, but state officials said they give the city more than US$10 million per month. The smell has been so bad that the authorities have begun spraying pesticides and spreading quicklime on the trash piles.

UNITED STATES

Trump staffer blocks journo

A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocked a photojournalist’s camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana. A photo taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci in Evansville on Thursday shows the volunteer stretching out his hand over the lens of a news photographer’s camera after a protester disrupted Trump’s campaign event. Trump paced on stage at the Ford Center as the protester was led out. His campaign had not responded to a request for comment by late Thursday. The president was in town to stump for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is looking to unseat Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

UNITED STATES

Thieves target rare insects

Philadelphia police said that current or former employees at an insectarium have stolen more than US$40,000 worth of rare insects and reptiles. The suspects stole about 90 percent of the animals at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion on Aug. 22 and possibly other days, authorities said. Staff uniforms were found stabbed into a wall with knives, police said. Police are searching three suspects’ homes for the animals, but no arrests have been made. They say some of the insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned. Insectarium chief executive officer John Cambridge said he believes the animals were stolen to be resold.

UNITED STATES

Reporters receive icy treat

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland on Thursday surprised the two dozen journalists covering the trade talks between the US and Canada with a cool treat. On one of her many trips into the office of Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Freeland stopped in front of microphones, cameras and recorders, to make a brief statement on the status of the negotiations and then delivered a paper bag full of popsicles. Sweaty but grateful reporters, some of whom have been camped outside the office every day for two weeks, descended on the lime and raspberry-lemon-strawberry treats. It was nearly 32°C in the US capital, with high humidity, not a cloud in the sky and nowhere nearby to hide from the sun. Freeland, a former Reuters journalist, said she remembered how hard it was to wait for the news. She regularly stops to talk to reporters to update them on the status of the talks. US officials have not addressed the press at all.