Agencies

EL SALVADOR

Ex-president’s trial finishes

The trial of former president Elias Antonio Saca over the diversion of more than US$300 million during his term concluded on Wednesday, with sentencing set for Sept. 12, a court spokesman said. Saca — who was in power from 2004 to 2009 — previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement, and money and assets laundering in exchange for an abbreviated trial and reduced sentence. As part of the agreement, prosecutors requested a 10-year sentence and the return of US$300.3 million by Saca and his six collaborators as a “civic duty,” the court press office said in a statement. They also asked that former communications secretary Julio Rank return US$8 million to the state and that former president of the state water company Cesar Funes hand back US$886,697.

MEXICO

TV reporter shot dead

A television reporter was on Wednesday shot dead in Cancun, becoming the eighth journalist to be killed this year in a country notoriously dangerous for the media. Javier Enrique Rodriguez Valladares worked as a cameraman and reporter for Canal 10. The station said that his family had confirmed his death. The government of Quintana Roo State said that another man was also shot dead with him, reportedly while the pair were walking down a street in the city center. Canal 10 said he was mainly a cameraman, but also did interviews and features on political issues. Rodriguez Valladares is the third journalist to meet a violent death in the state in the past two months. Ruben Pat, editor-in-chief of the Playa News weekly, was shot dead outside a bar in Playa del Carmen last month, not far from the tourist hotspot. And on June 29, Playa News reporter Jose Guadalupe Chan was shot dead in a Mayan indigenous village in the south of Quintana Roo.

UNITED KINGDOM

Energy drink ban mulled

The sale of high-caffeine soft drinks to children could be banned in England, the government said yesterday, citing public health concerns. The so-called ‘energy drinks’ contain high levels of sugar and caffeine, and have been linked to obesity and a range of other health issues. “With thousands of young people regularly consuming energy drinks, often because they are sold at cheaper prices than soft drinks, we will consult on banning the sale of energy drinks to children,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement. Adolescents in the nation who drink energy drinks consume about 50 percent more than their counterparts in mainland Europe, the statement said. The government launched a consultation seeking views on the subject, including at what age the ban should apply. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would not have to follow the ban and are free to set their own policies. The ban would apply to drinks containing 150mg of caffeine or more per liter.

UNITED STATES

Glider crashes in mountain

A glider has crashed in the mountains in Vermont, killing all three people on board. State police said search and rescue crews reached the wreckage near the summit of Sterling Mountain late on Wednesday and discovered the bodies of the glider pilot and two passengers. Morrisville police received a report that the glider was missing shortly before 2pm. It was later spotted about 305m from the summit of the mountain. The glider was owned by Stowe Soaring. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.