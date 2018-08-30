Agencies

HONG KONG

Body found in suitcase

A University of Hong Kong professor has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after police found a body stuffed in a suitcase in his office, the latest grisly murder to transfix the territory. Officers discovered the body of a woman, clad only in underwear and with electric wire around her neck, in a suitcase inside the office of 53-year-old Cheung Kie-chung (張祺忠), who had reported his wife missing on Monday last week, saying that she had not returned home after an argument. Police on Tuesday afternoon searched Cheung’s office. “There was blood seeping out from the suitcase and it stank,” a police superintendent told reporters.

MYANMAR

UN Rohingya probe rejected

The government yesterday rejected the findings of a UN probe alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya, after the US and other countries joined growing calls for the accused to face justice. The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the military leaders to be held accountable for genocide toward the Rohingya Muslim minority. “We didn’t allow the FFM [the UN Fact-Finding Mission] to enter ... that’s why we don’t agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council,” the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper quoted government spokesman Zaw Htay as saying.

UNITED KINGDOM

Half of LGBT teens self-harm

Almost one-half of teenagers who are LGBT or questioning their sexuality have self-harmed, according to a study released yesterday that found they have significantly lower life satisfaction than their peers. Homophobic bullying and “highly gendered” environments were adding to pressure on young people struggling with their sexuality, the report from The Children’s Society said. “There’s still an awful lot of stigma,” the charity’s policy and research manager Richard Crellin said. “There are still too many schools where being called gay is an insult.”

UNITED STATES

Trump blames China, Google

President Donald Trump early yesterday said China hacked the e-mails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, but did not offer any evidence or further information. “Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China,” he tweeted a little after midnight. In a similar pre-dawn tweet on Tuesday, Trump accused Google and other US tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD.” A top adviser said the White House was “taking a look” at whether Google should face federal regulation even though Trump is offering no evidence of such bias. Google pushed back sharply, saying: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

UNITED STATES

Korean drills could resume

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Tuesday said large-scale military exercises in South Korea might resume, as negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program stall. There has been little progress toward the US goal of North Korean denuclearization since President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June. “We took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit,” Mattis said at a news conference. “We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises.”