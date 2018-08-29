Duterte hit by new ICC drug-war charge

Reuters, MANILA

Activists and families of eight victims of the Philippines’ “war on drugs” yesterday filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC), a second petition accusing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of murder and crimes against humanity.

The 50-page complaint calls for Duterte’s indictment for thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings, which include “brazen” executions by police acting with impunity.

Critics of Duterte’s fierce anti-narcotics campaign were being “persecuted” and cases filed by the victims’ families had gone nowhere, it said.

The petition follows a similar complaint filed in April last year by a Philippine lawyer into which the ICC in February started a preliminary examination.

The latest move is led by a network of activists, priests and members of poor urban communities that have borne the brunt of Duterte’s crackdown.

The complaint includes testimony from six relatives of eight people killed by police.

“Duterte is personally liable for ordering state police to undertake mass killings,” Neri Colmenares, a lawyer representing the group, told reporters, moments after he said the complaint had been sent to the ICC.

In his annual address to the nation last month, he said the crackdown would be as “relentless and chilling” as its first two years.

Police have said the more than 4,400 people killed were dealers who resisted arrest, and deny activists’ allegations of cover-ups and executions of drug users.

Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, yesterday said the latest ICC petition was “doomed,” because the Philippines had pulled out of the Rome Statute.

The ICC prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment and could not be reached out of normal office hours.

Duterte unilaterally withdrew from the ICC’s founding treaty in March, saying that the court had not followed due process and presumption of his innocence in actions that were compounded by “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks” by UN officials.

It was a stark contrast from the prior 18 months, when Duterte had repeatedly dared the ICC to investigate him.