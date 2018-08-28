Agencies

GERMANY

Pollution jail time mooted

The daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung yesterday reported that judges are considering jailing senior Bavarian officials for failing to take action against air pollution in Munich, home to automaker BMW. The newspaper said that the state’s administrative court believes jailing officials might be the most effective way to force the Bavarian government to enforce emissions-cutting measures. Munich topped the ranks of 65 cities in the nation that exceeded levels of harmful particles last year. Bavarian officials have refused to impose measures in Munich, such as limited bans on driving diesel vehicles, despite heavy fines. Bavarian judges want to seek legal guidance from the European Court of Justice on whether jailing officials would be permissible, the paper said.

UNITED STATES

Tesla hits fire truck

Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a fire truck in San Jose, California. The California Highway Patrol said the Tesla rear-ended a fire engine that was stopped with its emergency lights activated along the US Highway 101 at about 1am on Saturday. The 37-year-old driver, Michael Tran, told officers: “I think I had Autopilot on.” Tran was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. The two firefighters in the fire truck were not injured. Tran and a female passenger were taken to San Jose Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

IRAN

Aid worker’s release ends

A detained British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to five years in jail was returned to prison on Sunday after a request to extend her three-day temporary release was rejected, her husband said. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she was heading back to Britain with her two-year-old daughter after a family visit. She was convicted of plotting to overthrow the government, a charge denied by her family and the foundation. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who is in Britain, said in a statement that she returned to prison in Tehran to continue serving her sentence.

UNITED KINGDOM

Ice creams fail tests

A Which? investigation of supermarket and branded vanilla ice-creams found a number of them were lacking some key ingredients, such as vanilla, cream or fresh milk. One in five of the ice-creams examined by the consumer watchdog had none of the three ingredients; only half of the 24 surveyed contained all three. Vanilla ice-cream is traditionally made from fresh milk, cream, egg yolks, sugar and vanilla. In a number of the products Which? looked at, cream and milk were substituted with partially reconstituted dried skimmed milk, and in some cases, whey protein. Vanilla was often replaced with a general “flavoring.” There are no requirements that manufacturers have to meet before a product can be called ice-cream.

AUSTRIA

Panda’s art on sale

Vienna Zoo is luring visitors with a new attraction: a painting panda. Yang Yang, a female that gave birth to twins two years ago, has learned to use a brush to paint, and 100 of the small pieces are being sold online for 490 euros (US$560) each to raise funds to produce a picture book about the zoo’s pandas. Yang Yang’s abstract works are black splotches on white paper.

AFGHANISTAN

