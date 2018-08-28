More ‘anti-separatism efforts’ urged for Tibet

AP, BEIJING

A top Chinese official has called for “advancing anti-separatism efforts” in Tibet, in a sign of continued high-pressure tactics in the Himalayan region.

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) was yesterday quoted in state media as stressing the importance of tight control over Tibet’s Buddhist institutions, urging “preparedness and precautions for danger in times of safety.”

Religious figures must “be courageous to battle all separatist elements” in the name of preserving national unity and social stability, Wang was quoted as saying in Lhasa during a visit on Sunday.

In his comments on Sunday, he also echoed Beijing’s calls for the sinicization of religion, shorthand for adherence to the dictates of the officially atheist party.

Among recent tightening security measures in Tibet, students were required to sign agreements to “not take part in any form of religious activity” during the summer school holidays.

Young Tibetan monks have also reportedly been forced to leave one of the biggest monasteries in a Tibetan region of western China as part of a drive to replace monastic life with secular education.