FRANCE

Redheads celebrate hair

Ginger, auburn, strawberry blonde; all types of redheads turned out on Saturday in their hundreds in the Brittany town of Chateaugiron for the first “Red Love” festival. “I was born red, I will stay red and I am beautiful like everyone around me,” said Simon, a 32-year-old farm worker. “I was teased when I was young, called names like ‘carrot-top … it’s the same as if you’re fat.” The 1,200 attendees enjoyed concerts and shows, including a fashion parade of 18 redheads in wedding dresses.

RUSSIA

Opposition leader detained

Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home in Moscow on Saturday for reasons that were not immediately clear, injuring a finger in the process, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. In an interview to radio station Ekho Moskvy, Yarmysh said it was “probably linked” to Navalny’s plans to hold protests on Sept. 9 against the government’s unpopular pension reform. In a blog post published on Saturday, Navalny said the protests would take place in Moscow and “in almost a hundred other cities.” Yarmysh said the 42-year-old was treated in a hospital after his arrest for a suspected broken finger.

EGYPT

Couple’s deaths ‘suspicious’

The nation’s top prosecutor dismissed speculation that the death of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada was caused by poisonous gas emissions in their hotel room, as the hotel attributed their deaths to “natural causes.” An inspection by the prosecutor’s team of John and Susan Cooper’s room found that there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. All devices in the room were “functioning efficiently without any defects,” it added. The statement came after the couple’s daughter, Kelly Ormerod, told Sky News that “something suspicious has gone on,” especially since her parents had not complained of any health problems prior to going on the holiday. The Cooper couple’s deaths prompted tour operator Thomas Cook to evacuate its 301 customers from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel as a “precautionary measure.” About 100 decided to return home, the rest were moved to other hotels.

UNITED KINGDOM

Lindsay Kemp dies at 80

Dancer, choreographer and mime artist Lindsay Kemp, known for tutoring singers David Bowie and Kate Bush, has died at 80 at his home in Livorno, Italy. Director Nendie Pinto-Duschinsky, who is making a documentary about Kemp, on Saturday said that Kemp died suddenly after a “perfect” day rehearsing with his students. Kemp formed his dance company in the 1960s. He is credited with helping Bowie create his Ziggy Stardust persona and teaching Bush to dance.

UNITED KINGDOM

Cruise ship rescues trio

The Pacific Princess cruise ship late on Saturday afternoon turned around in the North Sea to rescue three men in a lifeboat who had sent up a flare. The ship, which was heading back to Dover after an eight-day cruise around the British Isles, changed its course to rescue the men off the coast of Norwich.

INDIA

Flood death toll hits 445

The death toll from devastating floods in the southern state of Kerala yesterday rose to 445 with the discovery of 28 more bodies as the waters recede and a massive cleanup gathers pace, government officials said. About 1 million people are still packed into temporary relief camps, and 15 are reported missing even as the government mounts an operation to clean homes and public places that have been filled with dirt and sand left by the floods. More than 130,000 flood-hit houses had been cleaned, or nearly one-third of those affected, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet. The government said that more than 10,000km of roads have been destroyed or damaged, while a legislator said 50,000 houses had been wiped out. People returning to their homes have been told to stay alert as receding waters leave behind a glut of snakes.