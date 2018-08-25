Agencies

INDIA

China to grow military ties

India and China have agreed to expand their military ties and enhance interaction to ensure peace on their border, New Delhi said after a meeting between defense ministers. Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) on Thursday had extensive discussions with Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman, the government said in a statement. “It was decided to expand the engagement between their armed forces relating to training, joint exercises and other professional interactions,” the government said. The ministers also agreed to implement “confidence-building measures” to ensure the maintenance of peace on their border, including the early operationalization of a hotline between their armed forces, it said.

COOK ISLANDS

China aid write-off rejected

The Cook Islands yesterday rejected suggestions that small Pacific island nations should band together and pressure China to write off loans given under Beijing’s foreign aid program. Tonga Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva earlier this month floated the idea, saying that repayments were eroding national budgets and the issue should be discussed at next month’s Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru. However, Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi dismissed the call and this week, Minister of Finance Mark Brown adopted a similar stance. “I believe the Samoa prime minister shares the same view as the Cook Islands, as we do not agree with a call for China to forgive all Pacific debt,” Brown said. Pohiva raised concerns that small developing nations would struggle to repay the debt and could face asset seizure by Beijing, although he later issued a statement praising the help China has given to his nation. Brown said there had been no regional discussion about the China debt issue ahead of the meeting in Nauru. He said the Cook Islands carefully managed its loans and was ahead of its debt servicing schedule.

SOUTH KOREA

Park’s sentence extended

The Seoul High Court yesterday extended the lengthy prison sentence of former president Park Geun-hye for corruption in office. A district court in April sentenced Park to 24 years in jail and fined her 18 billion won (US$16.11 million) over bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges. That ruling came a year after she was removed from office following months of street rallies over the corruption scandal that also led to the arrests of dozens of high-profile figures. The court yesterday added one more year to Park’s sentence after concluding that she took more money in bribes than initially believed. The court also increased her fine to 20 billion won and gave Park and prosecutors one week to appeal.