Hurricane hits Hawaii, bringing torrential rains

AFP, HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii

Torrential rains struck Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moved toward the island state, triggering landslides and flash flooding.

At 6am, the US National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 195kph, despite being downgraded to category 3.

Hurricane Lane was expected to hit close to the islands on Thursday night or yesterday morning.

“Hurricane Lane is still a dangerous and powerful storm,” Hawaii Governor David Ige told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Up to 30cm of rain had already fallen before dawn, federal authorities said, with 76cm expected in the worst-hit areas over the next four to five days.

More than 60cm of rain had already fallen at a couple of locations on the windward side of the Big Island, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Emergency teams set up 16 evacuation centers, with a further 19 to open as US President Donald Trump, who declared a state of emergency, urged people to hunker down and prepare for the worst.

“Our teams are closely coordinating with the state and local authorities. You are in our thoughts!” Trump tweeted.

US Federal Emergency Management Agency head Brock Long said that authorities were “extremely concerned about the potentials for inland flooding, landslides occurring and damage to the transportation, communications infrastructure.”

Residents across the state stocked up on water, food, gasoline and emergency supplies as Lane drew nearer.

Landslides and flooding caused by the first rainstorm partially blocked several roads on Big Island, local media reported.

Surfers could be seen taking advantage of the calm before the storm to get out on their boards one last time before the ocean got too violent.