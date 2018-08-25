ANALYSIS: S Korea’s ‘jobs president’ faces policy rollback amid uproar over employment

Reuters, SEOUL

Kim Hyun-ji voted for Moon Jae-in to be South Korea’s president last year thinking things would improve with his promises to create jobs and address inequality.

She now says that was a mistake.

“Since Moon came in, it has become so much more expensive to hire part-timers,” said the 32 year-old owner of a clothing store in Itaewon, Seoul’s prime party district.

“I’ve been single-handedly running the shop after my husband found another job last year, and it’s been really rough. But knowing that wages would only go up, I’m not bothering to look for anyone,” Kim said.

Just two months ago, Moon’s popularity was sky-high, as the public lauded the left-leaning former human rights lawyer’s diplomatic progress with North Korea.

However, his approval ratings since then have plunged by nearly 30 percentage points to the lowest since his election in May last year.

Many blame his controversial plans to sharply raise minimum wages and cut working hours for contributing to the worst job market since the 2008 to 2010 financial crisis.

‘INCOME-LED GROWTH’

With job losses hitting his main support base particularly hard, Moon may have little choice to roll back, or at least soft-pedal, some of his ambitious “income-led growth” policies that centered on higher minimum wages, officials, economists and political analysts say.

Failure to address the public uproar over jobs could also cost Moon political capital to pursue his other signature initiative — closer ties with North Korea — because a poorer public will be less supportive of using taxpayer money to fund cooperation with Pyongyang.

“The main determination that the public make about Moon is now less about North Korea, but more about whether he can create jobs and fatten people’s pay,” Eugene Investment & Securities economist Lee Sang-jae said.

“Moon could first draft another extra budget, slow down on taking wage floor higher and turn less hawkish about regulating conglomerates,” Lee said.

In a major setback for the self-styled “Jobs President,” South Korea’s jobs report for last month showed Asia’s fourth-largest economy added a mere 5,000 jobs from a year earlier, logging the worst performance since January 2010 when the economy was still reeling from the global financial crisis.

Moon’s approval rating, which peaked at 83 percent in June after his April summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, now stands at 56 percent, according to an opinion survey by polling firm Gallup Korea published yesterday.

In a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Moon told his economic team to “stake their positions” on solving the job issue, saying: “We need to fear losing the people’s trust more than anything else.”

At an urgently scheduled ruling party meeting to discuss the job situation on Sunday, South Korean Minister of Finance Kim Dong-yeon said the government “will consider improving or revising them if needed after reviewing the effects of the economic policies, in coordination with the ruling party.”

GO SLOW

One ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “Perhaps the right thing to do is stick with the plan, but take it slower, rather than trying to see the results within his term.”

The government raised minimum wages to 7,530 won (US$6.73) an hour this year, the biggest hike in nearly two decades, and announced a further 10.9 percent increase to 8,350 won next year.