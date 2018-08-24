Agencies

HONG KONG

Court hears yoga ball killing

An anesthetist allegedly gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide, the High Court heard on Wednesday. Prosecutors told the court that Khaw Kim-sun (許金山) left the inflatable ball in the trunk of a car, where the gas leaked out, according to court reports. Khaw’s wife and 16-year-old daughter were found on a roadside in a locked yellow Mini Cooper in 2015. Police found a deflated yoga ball in the back of the car. Prosecutors said that Khaw, a 53-year-old Malaysian, was having an affair with a student and his wife would not grant him a divorce. Prosecutors said it was likely that Khaw had not intended to kill his daughter, as Khaw had said he had urged his daughter to stay at home and finish her homework on the day of the deaths, Apple Daily reported. Khaw had been seen filling two balls with carbon monoxide at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where he was an associate professor, reports said.

JAPAN

Typhoon threatens west

Typhoon Cimaron yesterday was expected to make landfall in the west of the nation, raising the risk of more hardship for a region battered by floods and prompting authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 60,000 people. Cimaron was likely to cut across the western region yesterday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. “There will be heavy rain in areas that have yet to fully recover,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting at the government’s disaster response headquarters. Shikoku would likely see as much as 800mm of rain in the 24 hours to noon today. At least three municipalities on Shikoku issued evacuation advisories for their 65,000 residents. Meanwhile, Typhoon Soulik has whipped up strong winds, waves and heavy rain in southern South Korea, leaving one person missing and one injured. It is forecast to make landfall at the southwestern town of Seocheon at 3am today, dumping 7cm to 15cm of rain and gusts of up to 160kph.

INDONESIA

Blasphemy ruling criticized

The nation’s largest Muslim organization has criticized the blasphemy conviction and imprisonment of a Buddhist woman who complained that the call to prayer from her neighborhood mosque was too loud. Officials from Nahdlatul Ulama yesterday said that the woman’s complaint about mosque loudspeakers does not constitute blasphemy under the law. The ethnic Chinese woman, Meiliana, on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a court in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra. “We believe that Meiliana did not commit blasphemy,” Nahdlatul Ulama deputy chairman Robikin Emhas said, adding that there was no hatred against any religion in her complaint. Another prominent Nahdlatul Ulama official, Rumadi Ahmad, who was an expert witness Meiliana’s trial, said his testimony was ignored.

UNITED STATES

Airline stops China service

Hawaiian Airlines is to suspend its only route to China after four years of offering the service. The airline on Tuesday announced that the nonstop service that flew three days a week between Honolulu and Beijing is to end in October, citing low demand, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Airline spokeswoman Ann Botticelli said the company was optimistic that the number of Chinese visitors would increase, but the market has been slow to mature.