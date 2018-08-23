Beauty queen on trial for ordering husband’s murder

AFP, MIAMI

The trial of a former Puerto Rican beauty queen accused of hiring a hit man to kill her millionaire Canadian husband began in the US territory’s capital, San Juan, on Tuesday after she spent several years in Europe as a fugitive.

Jury selection has begun, but could take several days.

Aurea Vazquez Rijos is accused of hiring hit man Alex Pabon Colon to kill Adam Anhang Uster in September 2005, the indictment from the prosecutor’s office, which dates back to 2008, said.

The defendant’s objective was to “obtain financial gain” with the death of Anhang, prosecutors said.

She had signed a prenuptial agreement six months before ordering the murder of Anhang, a Canadian real-estate developer with properties in Puerto Rico, the indictment said.

Court documents showed that at the time of his death Anhang had a net worth of US$24 million.

“Shortly after getting married, Anhang Uster began to explore the possibility of divorcing the accused,” the prosecution said.

Under the terms of their agreement, she would receive much more as a widow than if she divorced.

The ex-beauty queen allegedly summoned Anhang to dinner in San Juan to make it easier for the hit man to do his job.

The hit man later confessed to killing Anhang on September 22, 2005, when the couple left the restaurant. He also hit the accused, so that the attack would look like a robbery.

She fled to Italy before the prosecution issued the first indictment of 2008. She was arrested in Spain in 2013 and then extradited.

She has said that she is innocent.