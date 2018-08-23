Cambodia releases journalists on bail

AP, PHNOM PENH

Two Cambodian journalists who had worked for US-funded Radio Free Asia and are charged with espionage were on Tuesday released on bail, a day after a pardon freed four land rights activists from prison.

Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, who is better known by his professional name, Yeang Socheameta, were arrested in November last year and charged with undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state.

The two journalists were also later charged with producing pornography after police said they found pornographic images on their computers.

They face possible prison terms of up to 15 years.

The pair were greeted by friends and family when they walked out of Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on Tuesday evening.

“Frankly speaking, we are not fully receiving our freedom, because we must still present ourselves upon police request,” Yeang Sothearin told journalists outside the prison. “We are continuing to urge the court to drop all charges against us so that we can do our jobs, living our lives as other people do.”

Uon Chhin vowed to stay in his profession.

“I love my job as a journalist,” he said.

Their employer welcomed their release on bail, while also calling for the charges against them to be dropped.

“The targeting and intimidation of anyone who has worked as an independent journalist in Cambodia is a clear violation of press freedom,” Washington-based Radio Free Asia president Libby Liu (劉仚) said. “With today’s development, we hope all charges against them are dropped and their case is immediately dismissed.”

Their arrests came during Cambodia’s crackdown on the media and political opponents before last month’s general election.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party swept the results in a vote widely seen as not fair or credible.

The official voter turnout was high, even though a boycott had been called by the main opposition party, which was dissolved last year by a court ruling seen as biased.

Hun Sen, who has been in office since 1985 and has held a tight grip on power since ousting a co-prime minister in a bloody 1997 coup, has a record of cracking down harshly when facing a serious challenge, then effecting reconciliation when he no longer feels threatened.

The pattern has kept human rights groups and Western governments off balance and moderates their criticism.

On Monday, four women jailed for participating in Cambodia’s land rights movement were freed under a royal pardon requested by Hun Sen.

One of those freed, Tep Vanny, had led protests against evictions from a lakeshore community in Phnom Penh where the government had granted concessions to develop a luxury residential and commercial community.

In September last year, Radio Free Asia closed its office in Cambodia after operating for 20 years, citing unprecedented government intimidation of the media.

By the end of last year, the government had closed more than a dozen radio stations, some of which had rebroadcast Radio Free Asia’s programs, and the English-language Cambodia Daily was forced to shut down.

The two reporters were no longer working for Radio Free Asia after their office closed, and police initially said they had been detained for running an unlicensed karaoke studio.

However, they were later accused of setting up a studio for the organization and charged with espionage.