Agencies

INDONESIA

‘Militant’ parade defended

Officials are defending a street parade that involved veiled kindergarteners carrying replica weapons, but police said they would arrest the person who uploaded a viral video of the event. The video of children dressed head-to-toe in black and marching with wooden guns has caused a sensation in Indonesia, which in May suffered one of its worst attacks in years when militants used their children as suicide bombers in the second-largest city, Surabaya. The parade was one of thousands held across Indonesia on Friday to mark independence.

INDIA

Flood rescue scaled back

The military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. Decreasing rains and flood waters mean that the navy can cut back on its rescue teams in Kerala, Navy spokesman Captain D.K. Sharma said in a statement on Monday, adding that the navy had rescued nearly 16,000 people in the state. People have begun leaving Kerala’s of relief camps, heading back to their homes. Meteorologists are expecting only light-to-moderate rains in the coming days.

ITALY

Bridge cave-in riles populists

In the aftermath of last week’s disastrous collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, the populist government has been riding a wave of public anger. Although Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was first on the scene hours after the disaster, his two deputies, Matteo Salvini of the far-right League and Luigi Di Maio of the populist Five Star Movement, have vied to outdo each other in their responses. Regarding an offer from Autostrade to help rebuild the bridge, Di Maio said the government “does not accept handouts from Autostrade.”One of many tweets posted on Salvini’s account on Monday during a TV interview said: “There’s no desire for revenge in Genoa, but there is a need for JUSTICE.”

VENEZUELA

Businesses pan new currency

New banknotes stripped of five zeros on Monday entered circulation in Venezuela as part of President Nicolas Maduro’s radical plan to curb hyperinflation, but business leaders branded the move as counterproductive. Most shops and businesses closed as Venezuelans reacted nervously to the issuing of the new “sovereign bolivar,” launched to replace the oil-rich, cash-strapped country’s crippled “strong bolivar.” The measure would only “increase economic instability,” business association Fedecamaras president Carlos Larrazabal said, adding that it “could devastate companies’ already debilitated assets.”

UNITED STATES

Texas priest flees allegations

A Texas priest who is accused of molesting young people and stealing from his parish has gone missing. St Cecilia Catholic Church officials believe that the Reverend Edmundo Paredes might have fled to his native Philippines, the Dallas Morning reported. Dallas police have found the sexual abuse allegations to be credible, Bishop Edward Burns said. The church first began investigating Paredes in May last year over allegations that he stole up to US$80,000 in cash from the parish. Paredes admitted to the misconduct and was suspended, Burns said. Church officials then received allegations in February that Paredes molested three teenage boys more than a decade ago. The Catholic Church is hiring private investigators to find Paredes, Burns said.