Ukrainian filmmaker on day 100 of hunger strike

AFP, MOSCOW

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov yesterday entered day 100 of his hunger strike, as he languishes in a Russian Arctic prison on terror charges with little hope of release.

The 42-year-old Kremlin opponent announced the hunger strike in May, demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners being held in Russia.

However, Russian authorities seem as far from freeing him and his compatriots as ever, despite a dramatic decline in his health and pressure from the West.

Sentsov’s cousin last week told reporters in an interview that Sentsov was “losing hope” and had said in a recent letter that he felt the “end is near.”

“In his letter, he wrote to me that we must not tell him anymore that freedom is coming. He doesn’t believe it anymore,” Natalia Kaplan said. “He has a very weak heartbeat of 40 beats per minute. He complains that his heart hurts, that he’s weak, and he tries not to get up too often to preserve his strength.”

The father of two is receiving supplements in a drip usually meant for people unable to eat.

Sentsov was convicted of planning arson attacks on pro-Moscow party offices in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

He had taken part in the Maidan protests in Kiev during the winter of 2013-2014 that culminated in pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych leaving office and fleeing the country.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for terrorism and arms trafficking after a trial denounced as “Stalinist” by Amnesty International. Kiev, the EU and the US also criticized the process against him.

Journalist and activist Zoya Svetova said Sentsov had no plans to end his hunger strike, after she visited him in his strict-regime penal colony in the Russian north last week.

However, she told reporters that “he is not on a suicide mission — he just wants and hopes to live.”

Svetova said the prisoner told her that he had lost 17kg as a result of the protest, while prison medics said he had lost 11.

Sentsov was working on his second film when he was arrested. His first film Gamer is about a young video game player, and was shown at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2012, as well as several other European festivals.

G7 ambassadors as well as major figures from the world of cinema, from director Jean-Luc Godard to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, have called for Sentsov’s release.

In a public intervention on the subject in early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little sympathy towards Sentsov’s plight.

Sentsov was arrested because “he was planning a terrorist attack” rather than because of opposition or artistic activities, Putin said.