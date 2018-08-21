Agencies

TURKEY

Shots fired at US embassy

Shots were fired at a security booth outside the US embassy in Ankara early yesterday, but US officials said no one was hurt. Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted the booth outside Gate 6. Police were searching for the car. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman condemned the attack and said it was a clear attempt to “create chaos.” The embassy is closed this week as the nation celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

SPAIN

Man attacks police station

Police yesterday said they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the northeastern region of Catalonia. Regional Mossos police said on Twitter the man had entered the station in Cornella “with the aim of attacking the agents,” adding he had then been shot. They did not say whether the attacker was killed, but a wrapped-up body was seen being carried out of the station and placed in a mortuary van.

UNITED STATES

Ex-navy officer arrested

A retired navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least US$145,000 in bribes from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard.” David Haas is the latest former or current navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Saturday. Haas used his influence to steer ships to ports controlled by Francis’ company and otherwise advance Francis’ interests, according to the indictment released on Thursday. In return, the Department of Justice alleges that Francis paid for expensive dinners, prostitutes and alcohol for Haas and others on different occasions in 2011 and 2012.

UNITED STATES

Family demands probe

Authorities say a Chicago teenager killed himself after being chased by police, but his family thinks the officers shot him and they are calling for an independent investigation. The Chicago Tribune reports that police say 15-year-old Steve Rosenthal fled on Friday when officers who allegedly saw him holding a handgun tried to question him. They say shortly after that he fatally shot himself on the back stairwell of his West Side home. The teen’s family said that based on witnesses’ accounts, they believe the officers shot him. The family’s attorney, Andrew Stroth, on Sunday said that the officers killed Rosenthal “without cause or provocation” within moments of rushing up the stairwell. The family demands a “full, independent and transparent” investigation, he said.

EUROPEAN UNION

Brexit to proceed: official

Britain’s vote to leave the alliance could “in theory” be reversed although there is a still a strong probability it will go ahead, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said yesterday. Moscovici was replying on French radio to a question related to a move by the cofounder of fashion brand Superdry to donate ￡1 million (US$1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement. Asked whether the Brexit vote could be reversed, Moscovici told France Inter radio: “It is, in theory ... it is up to the British themselves who have made the decision to leave, to decide ultimately if they will or not, and how they will do it.” Asked if there would definitely be a deal regarding the terms of Brexit, Moscovici also replied: “Not necessarily.”