Tourists go off beaten path on North Korean volcano

AP, MOUNT PAEKTU, North Korea

Foreign tourists looking to go off the beaten path in North Korea can now camp out on the country’s biggest volcano.

Hoping to open up a side of North Korea rarely seen by outsiders, a New Zealander who has extensive experience climbing the mountains of North and South Korea is leading the first group of foreign tourists allowed to trek off road and camp out under the stars on Mount Paektu, a huge volcano that straddles the border that separates China and North Korea.

Paektu was in 946 the site of one of the largest eruptions in history. It is considered one of the most beautiful natural sites in North Korea and is still active, though there have not been any big eruptions in the past few years.

It is revered in the North for its links to the ruling Kim family and is considered the spiritual home of the Korean revolution.

Trips to the mountain are popular with North Koreans who visit with their schools, work units or other social groups on excursions that are part indoctrination and part recreation.

It is also popular with Chinese tourists and smaller foreign tour groups who can stay in nearby hotels and drive right up to its crater to see the blue waters of Lake Chon in Paektu’s caldera.

However, Roger Shepherd, founder of Hike Korea, which is based in the South, managed to convince North Korean government officials to let him take his guests off the beaten path for the first time.

The area around the mountain features several reconstructed “secret campsites” said to have been used by North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung and his guerrillas in the fight against the Japanese colonial rulers before 1945 — possibly why the idea of allowing a foreign camping excursion clicked with the local authorities.

However, Shepherd’s group has for the most part managed to avoid the typical mini-bus and propaganda lecture experience that often awaits foreign tourists there.

On Saturday, the group climbed the mountain from near its base, walked to the lake from the rim and then hiked out across a volcanic plateau to pitch their tents for the first of five nights they were to spend on the hike.

North Korea under leader Kim Jong-un has placed a high priority on developing its tourism industry as a source of much-needed foreign currency and as an industry that can be fairly closely controlled and monitored.

It is carrying out massive infrastructure projects in several locations, including at Samjiyon, the largest city near Mount Paektu, and in the eastern port city of Wonsan and the adjacent Mount Kumgang area, which was open to South Korean tourists until 2008, when a South Korean housewife was shot for wandering into a restricted area.

Any big expansion in the numbers of foreign tourists would require an easing of international sanctions in place to push Kim Jong-un to abandon his nuclear weapons program.

Shepherd’s trekking group was made up of two Australian women and two Norwegian men. Tourists from the US are blocked from visiting North Korea by a travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump in response to the death of US college student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after his release from North Korean custody for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda banner.

By the time Warmbier was released, he was in a vegetative state. What happened to him while he was in custody remains unclear.