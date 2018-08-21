Late-night earthquake kills 10 in Indonesia

AFP, MATARAM, Indonesia

A series of powerful earthquakes have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least 10 people and setting off fresh waves of panic after nearly 500 died there following a huge quake two weeks ago.

The quakes hit throughout Sunday, with the first measuring magnitude 6.3 shortly before midday that triggered landslides and sent people fleeing for cover as parts of the island suffered blackouts.

It was followed nearly 12 hours later by a quake measuring magnitude 6.9 and a string of powerful aftershocks.

The picturesque island next to holiday hotspot Bali was already reeling from two deadly quakes on July 29 and Aug. 5 that left hundreds of thousands homeless.

Ten people were killed in the quake on Sunday evening, mostly by falling debris, with four deaths in eastern Lombok and six on the neighboring island of Sumbawa, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said.

Two more Lombok residents died of heart attacks after the morning quake, it said.

About two dozen people were injured and more than 150 homes and places of worship were damaged, the agency said.

“When the earthquake happened most people were outside their homes or at shelters so there have not been that many fatalities” compared with the Aug. 5 quake, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“The trauma because of the earlier quake on Sunday [morning] made people prefer to stay outside,” he added.

Officials have evacuated some patients from a hospital in Sumbawa island and in Lombok’s capital, Mataram, for fear of worse destruction.

Blackouts have hit much of Lombok, said Sutopo, who posted pictures of cracked roads and video footage of a large fire that broke out in a village on Sumbawa.

Video footage from an evacuation camp in Lombok showed children and adults taking cover inside makeshift tents.

“I’m too scared to stay at my house because it’s damaged,” said Lombok resident Saruniwati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. “I’ve been here since the quake [earlier this month]. I went home two days ago and now I’m back here again.”

Earlier, local resident Agus Salim said the powerful quake jolted him awake on Sunday evening.

“The earthquake was incredibly strong. Everything was shaking,” he told reporters. “Everyone ran into the street screaming and crying.”

A dozen foreign guests at the hotel Lina Senggigi, which is in a popular tourist spot, were ushered out of the building as the quake struck.

There were landslides in a national park on Mount Rinjani, where hundreds of hikers had been briefly trapped after the quake late last month. The park has been closed since then.

Sunday’s quakes were also felt on Bali, but there were no reports of damage there.

The latest earthquake came two weeks after a shallow magnitude 6.9 quake on Aug. 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok.

At least 481 people died and thousands were injured.

The hardest-hit region was in the north of the island, which has suffered hundreds of aftershocks.

A week before that quake, a quake surged through the island and killed 17.

The disasters have raised fears that Lombok’s key tourism industry would take a beating, but the international airport was operating normally yesterday.

“People have been arriving and leaving Lombok as usual since last night — there’s been no sudden rush of people trying to get out,” said I Gusti Ngurah Ardita, general manager of Lombok Praya International Airport.