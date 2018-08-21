New Pakistani PM calls for austerity

Reuters, ISLAMABAD

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for rich people to start paying taxes and said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt, a campaign he is to launch by selling his office’s fleet of bulletproof cars.

In his first address to the nation as prime minister, Khan set out his vision for a “new Pakistan” and spoke at length about the need to reshape the nation by introducing an Islamic welfare system, reducing poverty and slashing high debt levels.

“We have formed a bad habit of living on loans and aid from other countries,” said Khan, speaking under a portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “No country can prosper like this. A country must stand on its own feet.”

Khan, 65, a former cricket legend, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday after his party swept to power in last month’s election.

Khan’s appeal has soared in recent years on the back of an anti-corruption drive, which has resonated with young voters and the expanding middle class in the mainly-Muslim nation of 208 million people.

However, he has inherited a host of problems at home and abroad, including a brewing currency crisis and fraying relations with Pakistan’s historic ally, the US.

Khan did not shed any light on policy plans to deal with the currency woes that analysts expect will force Pakistan to seek another IMF bailout.

Instead, Khan focused on debt and said former Pakistani central bank governor Ishrat Husain would lead a task force to drive austerity.

Criticizing what he called the colonial-era mindset and lavish lifestyles of Pakistan’s ruling elite, Khan announced he would live in a small three-bedroom house instead of the palatial prime minister’s residence.

Khan plans to have only two servants instead of 524 reserved for a sitting prime minister.

He also announced plans to sell a fleet of bullet-proof vehicles to help Treasury shortfalls, a bold move in a country where militants still pose a threat.

“I want to tell my people, I will live a simple life, I will save your money,” he said.

Khan appealed to overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country and urged wealthy people to start paying taxes, a perennial problem in a nation famous for tax dodging and where less than 1 percent of the population files income tax.

“It is your responsibility to pay taxes,” Khan said. “Think of this as a jihad [holy war], that you need to pay tax for the betterment of your country.”

Khan said Pakistan was in grave danger from the effects of climate change and promised to reduce some of the world’s highest maternal death rates and infant mortality rates.

He also spoke passionately about the need to help 22.8 million out-of-school Pakistani children in a nation where the literacy rate hovers above 40 percent.

Khan, who has never held a government position, named his 21-person Cabinet over the weekend, opting mostly for experienced politicians.

Opponents criticized the choices, saying about half of the Cabinet had served under former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf and were part of the old guard.