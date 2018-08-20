Agencies

FIJI

No tsunami risk after quake

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off Fiji yesterday, the US Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to generate a tsunami and there were no reports of damage. The quake hit at 12:19pm 361km east of the Pacific nation’s capital, Suva, at a depth of 563km, US seismologists said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth.” The quake, and several aftershocks ranging up to magnitude 6.8, were felt as a rippling effect in the outer Lau islands group, but residents in Suva, on the main island of Viti Levu, said they did not feel a thing.

UNITED STATES

Hunter becomes hunted

Utah authorities said a bow hunter suffered minor chest and leg injuries when he was attacked by a mountain lion that stalked him and his father before and after the attack. The attack happened on Saturday in mountains near Kamas, east of Salt Lake City, Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman Phil Douglas said. Conservation officers were sent to the scene, and a man and his dog were attempting to track the mountain lion so it can be euthanized if found because of the attack, Douglas said. The wounded hunter declined medical attention because he wanted to continue hunting, Summit County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright said.

EGYPT

New curbs on Web passed

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has ratified an anti-cybercrime law that rights groups have said paves the way for censoring online media. The law, published on Saturday in the country’s official gazette, empowers authorities to order the blocking of Web sites that publish content considered a threat to national security. Viewers attempting to access blocked sites can also be sentenced to one year in prison or fined up to 100,000 Egyptian pounds (US$5,593) under the law. The parliament last month approved a bill placing personal social media accounts and Web sites with more than 5,000 followers under the supervision of the top media authority, which can block them if they are found to be disseminating false news.

UNITED STATES

Man loses digit in golf brawl

A man has bitten off another man’s finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course. A 47-year-old man was on Friday arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his thumb, WCVB-TV reported. The victim’s thumb had been bitten off to his knuckle and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the station reported. The incident happened at about sunset, it reported. The attacker was arrested and charged with mayhem.

MEXICO

Turtle deaths investigated

Environmental authorities are investigating the deaths of more than 100 endangered sea turtles whose carcasses have turned up at a wildlife sanctuary on the Pacific coast of Chiapas State. The environmental protection agency on Saturday said 102 olive ridley, six hawksbill and five Galapagos green bill turtles were found dead at the Playas de Puerto Arista Sanctuary between July 24 and Monday last week. Authorities are testing the water and conducting autopsies to determine possible causes of death, it said. Asphyxiation, fishing hooks or harmful algae blooms might have killed the turtles, authorities said.