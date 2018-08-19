World New Quick Take

Agencies

UNITED STATES

Ship to help Colombia

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said that the Pentagon will send a hospital ship to Colombia to help cope with strains on medical systems caused by the Venezuelan refugee crisis. Mattis said Colombian President Ivan Duque embraced the proposal during talks on Friday morning in Bogota. Some details of the plan for dispatching the USNS Comfort from Norfolk, Virginia, have not yet been worked out. Mattis said the ship would probably visit other South American countries also feeling the effects of the refugee problem.

UNITED STATES

Radio host shocked

A Wisconsin sports talk radio host had a good reason when listeners heard dead air this week: He had just been struck by lightning. Bill Michaels was hit on Thursday in Eau Claire as he hosted his show from the patio of a golf club as thunderstorms moved in. Michaels told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was sitting at a metal-mesh table when he was jolted by lightning. He said it burned his arms and fingers and blew out his shoe. Michaels got up, said he could not finish his show and went to a hospital. His wife, Sherry Michaels, said on Facebook that her husband spent four hours in a hospital before being released with a bad headache and some numbness in his extremities.

CANADA

Woman charged over shove

A woman accused of injuring her 16-year-old friend when she pushed the teen off a bridge in Washington state has been charged with reckless endangerment following a shove captured on video that went viral. The KGW television station on Friday reported that charging documents filed by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s office say Taylor Smith created “a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to Jordan Holgerson, who was pushed off a bridge on Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls, northeast of Vancouver, Washington, and fell 18m. She sustained injuries ranging from broken ribs to punctured lungs. New video obtained by NBC News shows a woman urging Holgerson to jump. In it a woman tells Holgerson to “just go” and “I’m going to push you.” Video that was posted earlier on YouTube and later removed shows Holgerson standing on the bridge with friends. Then a woman is seen forcefully pushing her off the span.

GEORGIA

Cubes solved under water

An 18-year-old student on Friday solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record. Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over 1 minute, 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park in Tbilisi. He said he had been preparing for the challenge for six months, training several hours a day. “I trained a lot planning to break a record and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterward. “I think my result will stay as a record for a long time. I hope to break many other records.” After observing Marchelashvili’s attempt, the Georgian Records Federation issued a diploma confirming his result. The evidence is to be sent to the Guinness World Records headquarters for verification. The current underwater record of five cubes was set by Anthony Brooks in New Jersey in the US in August 2014, according to the Guinness World Record Web site.