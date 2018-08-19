As Vatican talks continue, China says foreign forces cannot control its pious

Reuters, BEIJING

Religious matters in China cannot be controlled by foreigners, State Administration for Religious Affairs Director Wang Zuoan (王作安) wrote in a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) journal, as talks continue with the Vatican to resolve a dispute over the appointment of Catholic bishops.

Pope Francis in June voiced optimism that ties between the Vatican and China were improving as the two sides were in advanced talks to settle one of the biggest obstacles to resuming diplomatic ties that were cut almost 70 years ago.

Catholics in China are split between those in “underground” communities that recognize the pope and those belonging to the state-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association, where bishops are appointed by the government in collaboration with local Church communities.

While restoring diplomatic relations is not part of the ongoing talks, full relations would give the Church a legal framework to look after all of China’s estimated 12 million Catholics and move on to focus on Catholic growth in a country where Protestant churches are already growing fast.

The Vatican currently maintains full diplomatic ties with Taiwan instead of China.

Writing in the latest issue of the bimonthly CCP theoretical journal ***Qiushi*** (求是), or “Seeking Truth,” Wang said that China must remain in charge on religious matters.

“There is no affiliate relationship between our country’s religions and foreign religions. Our country’s religious groups and religious matters do not accept domination by foreign forces,” Wang wrote, without making direct reference to any religion or the talks with the Vatican.

Religion in China has to follow the principle of “Sinification” under the guidance of the party, he added.

The Chinese Constitution proclaims freedom of belief, but the officially atheist CCP keeps a tight rein over all religious groups, an area of frequent concern for Western governments and rights groups.

China guarantees the rights of believers and it is wrong to believe that religion could be left free of government supervision or that it should be forcefully curbed or even wiped out, Wang said.

Still, religion should not be allowed to interfere in administrative, legal or educational matters, he added.

“The separation of government and religion must be upheld,” Wang wrote.