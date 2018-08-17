Cosmonauts fling satellites for birds

AP, CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida

Spacewalking cosmonauts on Wednesday flung tiny satellites into orbit and set up an antenna for tracking birds on Earth.

Russian Sergey Prokopyev released four research satellites by hand.

The first mini satellite tumbled away as the International Space Station soared 402km above Illinois. By the time the fourth one was on its way 14 minutes later, the station was almost to Spain.

Two were the size of a tissue box, while the other two were longer.

With that quickly behind them, Prokopyev and Oleg Artemyev spent the next several hours installing the antenna for a German-led, animal-tracking project known as Icarus, short for International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space.

The cosmonauts had to unreel, drag and connect long, white cables to provide power and data to the system.

At one point, Artemyev had to pull out a sharp knife to deal with a twisted cable.

“Can you give us some more difficult tasks please?” Artemyev joked as he routed the cables, a long and tedious chore.

The space station is an ideal perch for the antenna, compared with a typical satellite, project director Martin Wikelski of the Germany-based Max Planck Institute for Ornithology said.

That is because spacewalkers could fix something if necessary and the computer is better protected from space radiation, he said.

The project would start out tracking blackbirds and turtle doves already outfitted with small GPS tags, then move on to other songbirds, fruit bats and bigger wildlife.

Researchers have ear tags for big mammals like gazelle, jaguars, camels and elephants, as well as leg-band tags for larger birds such as storks, Wikelski said, adding that the tags are easy to wear and should not bother the animals.

Wikelski, who watched the spacewalk from Russian Mission Control outside Moscow, said researchers can better understand animal behavior through lifelong monitoring.

Among the things to learn: where the animals migrate and how they grow up and manage to survive.

“We also learn where, when and why they die so we can protect our wild pets,” he said in an e-mail.

The space station is also home to three Americans and one German. They have two spacewalks next month.