Transgender woman wins US primary

AFP, WASHINGTON

Christine Hallquist on Tuesday won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the US state of Vermont, moving a step closer to becoming the nation’s first transgender governor, US media projected.

“HISTORY MADE! @christineforvt just became the first trans/non-binary gubernatorial candidate from a major political party in American history!” the Victory Fund, an organization that supports LGBT candidates, tweeted about Hallquist.

However, she still faces an uphill battle in the general election, when she is projected to face Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican who has been in office since 2016.

Hallquist transitioned while heading the Vermont Electricity Coop, several years before launching her gubernatorial bid.

In 2015, “Christine made the decision, after years of holding it inside, to come out as her true self, a transgender woman, becoming the first business leader in the country to transition while in office,” her campaign’s Web site says.

“Working to ensure that Vermont remains the special, inclusive and progressive place that it has always been ... is what motivates Christine to seek the honor and opportunity to serve the people of Vermont as its next governor,” the Web site says.

Hallquist beat out James Ehlers, a Navy veteran and environmentalist, and Brenda Siegel, the executive director of a dance festival, to win the Democratic nomination.