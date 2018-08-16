Tonga PM calls on China to write-off Pacific debts

AFP, WELLINGTON

Tonga Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva has called for China to write-off debts owed by Pacific island countries, warning that repayments impose a huge burden on the impoverished nations.

Chinese aid in the Pacific has ballooned in the past few years with much of the funds coming in the form of loans from Beijing’s state-run Exim Bank.

Tonga has run-up enormous debts to China, estimated at more than US$100 million by Australia’s Lowy Institute think tank, and Pohiva said his country would struggle to repay them.

He said the situation was common in Oceania and needed to be addressed at next month’s Pacific Island Forum summit in Nauru.

“We need to discuss the issue,” he told the Samoa Observer in an interview published on Tuesday.

“All the Pacific island countries should sign this submission asking the Chinese government to forgive their debts. To me, that is the only way we can all move forward,” Pohiva said.

Tonga took out the Chinese loans to rebuild in the wake of deadly 2006 riots that razed the center of the capital, Nuku’alofa.

Beijing has previously refused to write-off the loans by turning them into aid grants, but did give Tonga an amnesty on repayments.

Pohiva said China now wanted the debts repaid.

“If we fail to pay, the Chinese might come and take our assets, our buildings,” Pohiva said. “That is why the only option is to sign a submission asking the Chinese government to forgive our debts.”