Modi campaigns on space mission

Reuters, NEW DELHI

India is to launch its first manned space mission by 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday in his last Independence Day speech ahead of next year’s general election.

Modi, a powerful speaker who plans to seek re-election in the world’s biggest democracy early next year, used the speech to broadcast his government’s achievements, amid concerns about a lack of jobs and rising violence against the Muslim minority.

Wearing a flowing saffron turban, the Hindu nationalist leader also announced the plan to take the “Indian tricolor to space” in a manned mission that would make India the fourth nation to launch one, after the US, Russia and China.

“India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation,” Modi said from the ramparts of the Mughal-era Red Fort in Delhi to a crowd numbering in the tens of thousands.

“In the year 2022 or, if possible, before, India will unfurl the tricolor in space,” Modi said.

Months after Modi’s election in 2014, India became the first Asian nation to reach Mars when its first mission to the red planet entered orbit, at a cost of US$74 million, or less than the budget of the Hollywood space blockbuster Gravity.

Critics say that while Modi has adopted several initiatives, his tenure has been marred by violence against Muslim cattle traders and economic jolts through a countrywide ban on high-value notes and the botched launch of a unified taxation system.

“We want to progress. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way,” Modi said.