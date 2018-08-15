Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Tour visas suspended

Processing of tourist visas for foreigners has stopped ahead of a high-profile anniversary next month, a China-based tour operator said. The measure follows reports that Pyongyang had suspended visits as it prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding. Koryo Tours said on its Web site that it had been “informed on Aug. 13 by our partners in Pyongyang that they had been instructed from above that all tourist visa applications currently underway are to be frozen.” The company was told the freeze would apply until the anniversary on Sept. 9, it said. “This suggests to us that ... a higher power in the country is simply pressing pause on tourism until it is clear to them who is coming in such delegations and how many people,” it added.

CHINA

Trout can sell as salmon

The government has ruled that rainbow trout can now be labeled and sold as salmon. Media in May reported that much of what was sold as salmon in China was actually rainbow trout, to the widespread consternation of consumers, but instead of banning vendors from deceiving customers, the China Aquatic Products Processing and Marketing Alliance has ruled that all Salmonidae fish can now be sold under the umbrella name of “salmon,” the Global Times reported. Rainbow trout and salmon are both Salmonidae fish and look similar when filleted. The ruling has been met with anger on the social media platform Weibo, where #RainbowTroutBecomesSalmon has been trending, the BBC said.

ISRAEL

Israel, Egypt met in secret

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret summit with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt in May to discuss a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel Ten News said on Monday. A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment on the report and there was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials. Channel Ten, citing unnamed senior US officials, said that the meeting was held on May 22. The two leaders discussed the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, rehabilitation of its infrastructure and terms for a ceasefire, the report said.

UNITED STATES

Ailing Aretha Franklin feted

Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband Jay Z to the Queen of Soul, drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that the moment came early in the show on Monday night at Ford Field with Beyonce saying: “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.” A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, on Monday told The Associated Press that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

UNITED STATES

Bear visits liquor store

A bear took a stroll into an unlikely snack venue — a Connecticut liquor store. The mid-sized creature on Monday afternoon lumbered across a parking lot in Bristol, getting close enough to the entrance of Crazy Bruce’s Liquors to trigger a sensor that automatically opened an outer door. The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.