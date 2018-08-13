World New Quick Take

Agencies

INDONESIA

Boy survives plane crash

A 12-year-old boy is the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed eight people in remote Papua Province, authorities said yesterday. The Swiss-made Pilatus aircraft on Saturday lost contact with air traffic control during a flight of about 40 minutes. The wreckage of the plane was found in a heavily forested area on a mountain side in the Oksibil district yesterday morning. “Eight passengers were found dead and one was found alive,” Papua military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dax Sianturi said. The plane, which was owned by private charter company Dimonim Air, was carrying seven passengers and two crew members.

PHILIPPINES

Rain forces evacuations

More than 54,000 people were moved to safer ground in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, while calls for help swamped social media. Marikina implemented forced evacuations affecting at least 21,000 people after its river, the catch basin of water flowing from the mountains, reached critical level. In nearby Rizal province, 19,000 people were moved. Families were on rooftops in Marikina waiting for rescue, Twitter posts of people seeking help showed. Floodwaters in some areas were chest high, rendering roads impassable, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said. A tropical storm and another weather disturbance outside the country are enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing widespread rain over the main Luzon island, including Metro Manila.

JAPAN

Okinawans protest US base

Tens of thousands of protesters on Okinawa Island vowed to stop the planned relocation of a US military base, saying that they want it off the island entirely. Opponents of the relocation have said that the plan to move US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded neighborhood to a less populated coastal site would not only be an environmental debacle, but also ignore local wishes to remove the base. About 70,000 people on Saturday gathered at a park in the prefectural capital of Naha under pouring rain ahead of a typhoon and observed a moment of silence for Okinawan governor Takeshi Onaga, who on Wednesday died of cancer.

INDONESIA

US returning church bells

The US is to return three church bells seized by US forces in a bloody campaign more than a century ago, its embassy said yesterday, following a demand by President Rodrigo Duterte. US forces in 1901 took three bells from the Catholic church of Balangiga town on Samar Island as war booty in what historians said was a particularly brutal military operation in the new US colony. Duterte and previous Philippine governments have urged Washington to return the bells.

CHINA

German student expelled

German graduate student David Missal, 24, was yesterday due to return to Germany after immigration authorities told him that his student visa was canceled and he had a week to leave the country. Missal, who was pursuing a master’s degree in journalism and communication at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said that he thinks it is because he reported on the plight of jailed human rights lawyers in a journalism class. Missal said that a Tsinghua representative this year warned him twice against pursuing the politically sensitive subject, but he went ahead anyway because he wanted to “get to learn Chinese society and politics.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Ten hurt in shooting