Nobel laurate V.S. Naipaul dies

AFP, LONDON

Nobel prize-winning British author V.S. Naipaul has died at the age of 85, his family said on Saturday.

“He died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor,” his wife Lady Nadira Naipaul said in a statement.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born in Trinidad, the son of an Indian civil servant, and studied English literature at Oxford University on a scholarship.

He settled in England, but spent much of his time travelling and despite becoming a pillar of Britain’s cultural establishment, was also a symbol of modern rootlessness.

Naipaul’s early works focused on the West Indies, but came to encompass countries around the world, often focusing on the traumas of post-colonial change.

When he was awarded the 2001 Nobel prize for literature, the Swedish Academy described him as a “literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice.”

The academy said he was “the annalist of the destinies of empires in the moral sense: what they do to human beings.”

“His authority as a narrator is grounded in his memory of what others have forgotten, the history of the vanquished,” it said.

Naipaul, who was knighted in 1990, mixed fiction, non-fiction and autobiography without distinction.

One of his seminal novels was the A House for Mr Biswas (1961), which looked at the almost impossible task for Indian immigrants in the Caribbean of trying to integrate into society while keeping hold of their roots.

He wrote more than 30 books, and was one of the first winners of the Booker Prize, now Britain’s leading literary award, in 1971 for In A Free State.

During his early career Naipaul was dogged by money worries and loneliness. He met his first wife, Pat, at Oxford, and she became his constant literary support.

She died in 1996 and Naipaul married Pakistani journalist Nadira Alvi the same year Pat died.

He was famously outspoken and had a reputation for cutting people out of his life, but once said: “My life is short. I can’t listen to banalities.”