Kabul and Taliban both claim Afghan city after battle

AFP, KABUL

Both Taliban and government forces yesterday claimed they were in control of the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni after insurgents stormed the provincial capital, triggering fierce fighting.

Afghan officials late on Friday said they were in control of Ghazni, with authorities in Kabul saying security forces were conducting a clearance operation targeting Taliban fighters who had taken up positions in residential homes.

However, information about who controlled the city was difficult to confirm, with electricity and mobile services cut to the area after the Taliban destroyed a telecommunications tower, Ghazni Member of Parliament Shah Gul Rezaye said.

“The central government in Kabul said the situation in Ghazni was under their control, but we managed to contact officials in Ghazni who said that fighting was under way in areas surrounding Ghazni,” Rezaye said.

Rezaye said additional reinforcements had been rushed to Ghazni late on Friday after US forces deployed attack helicopters and launched at least one drone strike to push back the Taliban fighters.

However, the Taliban claimed victory, saying their fighters were now in control of Ghazni after routing Afghan forces.

“Last night, our mujahidin have completely conquered a battalion in Ghazni, seizing weapons and ammunition and four pickup trucks,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists yesterday. “Our mujahidin are protecting the city of Ghazni.”

The insurgents frequently exaggerate their battlefield gains and downplay losses incurred during clashes.

Ghazni — less than two hours by road from Kabul — has been under increasing danger from massing Taliban fighters for months, with reports suggesting insurgents had already infiltrated the city.

The attack, which began late on Thursday, was the latest attempt by the Taliban to seize an urban center and came as pressure mounts on the insurgents to enter peace talks with the government to end the nearly 17-year-old war.