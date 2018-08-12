Land in Lombok lifted by Indonesian earthquake

AP, TANJUNG, Indonesia

Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake that killed nearly 400 people lifted the island it struck by as much as 25cm.

The Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency yesterday said that 387 people died, jumping from the 321 it reported the previous day, as search and rescue teams continued to sift through the rubble and people already buried by relatives are accounted for.

Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the Aug. 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology’s joint rapid-imaging project made a ground deformation map and measured changes in the island’s surface.

In the northwest of the island near the epicenter, the rupturing faultline lifted the earth by a quarter of a meter. In other places it dropped by 5cm to 15cm.

NASA said satellite observations can help authorities respond to earthquakes and other natural or human-caused disasters.

Almost 390,000 people, about 10 percent of Lombok’s population, are homeless or displaced after the earthquake, which damaged and destroyed about 68,000 homes.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said three districts in the north of Lombok still have not received any assistance.

The governor of West Nusa Tenggara Province, which includes Lombok, has extended the official emergency period by two weeks to Aug. 25.

“It’s estimated the death toll will continue to grow, because there are still victims who are suspected of being buried by landslides and collapsed buildings, and there are deaths that have not been recorded,” Nugroho said.

The number of evacuees fluctuates, because not all evacuee points have been counted and some people tend to their gardens and properties during the day and return to the tent camps at night, he said. Some people do not need to evacuate, because their homes are not damaged, but they have come to refugee centers because they feel traumatized.

Nearly a week after the magnitude 7 quake, Lombok is still reeling, but glimmers of normality were returning for some and villagers are making plans for temporary replacements of mosques that were flattened.