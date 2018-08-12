N Korea restricts Chinese tourism

AFP, SEOUL

Pyongyang is to suspend Chinese tour group visits to North Korea ahead of a high-profile anniversary next month, news reports said yesterday.

The North’s Korea International Youth Travel Agency told a Chinese tourist agency that hotels in Pyongyang would be closed for renovations for 20 days starting yesterday, South Korean media reports said.

Another North Korean travel agency informed its Chinese partner that an unspecified “state decision” meant they had to stop receiving Chinese tour groups until Sept. 5, the reports said.

North Korea has in the past restricted entry to foreign tourists as the country prepares for significant events, giving a variety of reasons for the moves, Yonhap reported.

The latest measures came as the North prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of its government.

In his New Year speech in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said North Korean people would “greet the 70th founding anniversary of their Republic as a great, auspicious event.”

In part thanks to a recent diplomatic thaw, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the North has rapidly increased.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 tourists are currently visiting popular sites such as the North’s side of the demilitarized zone in a single day, online news provider NK News said.

The surge in Chinese tourism might have been seen by North Korean authorities as straining Pyongyang’s limited hotel infrastructure ahead of the anniversary, NK News said.

The North has been preparing for the arrival of foreign delegations and thousands of North Korean citizens have reportedly been practicing choreographed movements in Pyongyang for the official celebration of the anniversary.

YTN TV quoted a military official as saying that soldiers and weapons were converging on Mirim military airport near Pyongyang to practice a military parade.

A satellite picture showed massive camouflage hangars have been put up, sparking speculation that the North might be hiding long-range missile transport and launch vehicles.

Similar camouflage hangars were seen in January when the North was preparing for a military parade to mark a military anniversary the following month.

The North at that time showcased what appeared to be its two newest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15.

“The hangars look large enough to conceal ICBMs” Shin Jong-woo, a South Korean defense analyst, told YTN.

During talks with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, Kim made a commitment to denuclearization — although it was far from the longstanding US demand for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang’s atomic arsenal.

Although Trump touted the summit as a historic breakthrough, the North has since criticized Washington for “gangster-like” demands of complete, verifiable and irreversible disarmament.

The US has urged the international community to maintain tough sanctions on the North.