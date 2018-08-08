Agencies

KOREAS

North frees S Korean man

North Korea has released a South Korean citizen detained last month after crossing the border into the North, the South’s Ministry of Unification Ministry said yesterday. The 34-year-old man, surnamed Seo, was detained after “illegally” entering the North last month, the ministry said. Officials in Seoul have pressed for the return of six other South Koreans believed to have been held for years in the North, and the ministry said they believed Seo’s release is a positive sign.

BANGLADESH

Protest response criticized

New York-based Human Rights Group (HRW) has accused authorities of using abusive measures in handling a student-led protest calling for safer roads. HRW said in a statement yesterday that ruling party men armed with sticks and machetes have swooped in on protesters and journalists since the students took to the streets on July 29 after two students were killed in a road accident in Dhaka. Several journalists, including an Associated Press photographer, have been attacked. HRW also criticized the arrest of a renowned photographer on charges of spreading false information about the protest. The protests grew last week, becoming a major embarrassment to the government, which faces a general election later this year.

JAPAN

Score lowering confirmed

Tokyo Medical School has confirmed after an internal investigation that it systematically altered entrance exam scores since 2000 or even earlier to limit female applicants and ensure more men became doctors. The findings released yesterday by lawyers involved in the investigation confirm recent media reports. The manipulation surfaced during an investigation of an alleged wrongful admission of a bureaucrat’s son. The internal probe found the school first reduced all applicants’ first-stage scores to 80 percent, then added up to 20 points only to male applicants with three or fewer application tries. The school wanted fewer female doctors because it believed they would become mothers, which would shorten or halt their careers.

UNITED STATES

SpaceX on 15th mission

Space Exploration Technologies successfully deployed an Indonesian satellite into orbit early yesterday, notching another milestone in its bid to quickly reuse rockets in its 15th mission of the year. The company reflew a booster for a second mission in less than three months, this time to carry a commercial satellite for PT Telkom Indonesia aloft from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This marks SpaceX’s first reuse of a Falcon 9 Block 5, a version of its workhorse rocket that was built to be launched as many as 10 times, with limited refurbishment between missions. SpaceX is targeting about 30 total missions this year, up from a record 18 last year.

AUSTRALIA

Superbug found in Victoria

The state of Victoria yesterday reported its first case of a superbug in a hospital patient who likely picked up the drug-resistant fungus in Britain. Victoria Deputy Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said health officials were taking a “search and destroy” approach to ensure the Candida auris fungus did not spread. “The man was isolated as soon as the diagnosis was made and intense cleaning and disinfection has occurred,” Sutton said in a statement. First identified in Japan in 2009, the fungus has spread to more than a dozen countries, including the US, where it is becoming a menace in hospitals, mostly in New York and New Jersey.