Staff writer, with AGENCIES

IRAN

Envoy granted Saudi entry

Riyadh has granted a visa to an Iranian diplomat to work in a consular office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday, in a rare sign of a thaw between the rival powers. Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Mohammad Alibak has been permitted to serve as head of Iran’s Interests Section in the consulate, IRNA said. There was no immediate confirmation from Riyadh. The two nations countries severed diplomatic relations in early 2016 after Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran was attacked by militants in response to the execution of a top Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

ITALY

EU fiscal rules not priority

Respecting the EU’s fiscal rules is not the priority of the new Italian government, though it will try to abide by them if they do not hamper its reform agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said yesterday. “Our priority is the citizens and their needs,” Di Maio told broadcaster RAI in an interview. He said the government would try to apply its planned reforms, which include tax cuts and higher spending on pensions and welfare, without breaching rules designed to keep EU states public deficits below 3 percent of GDP, but respecting fiscal rules “cannot be a way to say that we cannot implement” the reform agenda, he said.

AUSTRALIA

Bridge tightens security

Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge illegally will now cost offenders A$22,000 (US$16,300) after authorities yesterday raised the fine more than sixfold as part of new security measures. The New South Wales government will also install anti-climb mesh, higher fencing and more cameras to deter people from scaling the landmark. The move comes after a mentally ill man sparked a major police operation and caused hours of traffic chaos when he climbed the bridge in April during an hours-long standoff in the morning rush-hour. It took almost six hours to get him down.

HONG KONG

Singer Ellen Joyce Loo dies

Canadian-born singer-songwriter Ellen Joyce Loo (盧凱彤), who gained fame with the folktronica duo at17 before moving to Taiwan in 2010 to pursue a solo career in Mandarin, died on Sunday after falling from her apartment block in Happy Valley. She was 32. Loo’s body was found on Sunday morning and police said they were not treating her death as suspicious. Loo announced in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder two years earlier. She came out as a lesbian in her acceptance speech at the Golden Melody Awards on June 24 last year when she won the Best Arrangement award for Darling (還不夠遠) from her album Imperfections (你的完美有點難懂並不代表世界不能包容). She is survived by her wife, Taiwanese cinematographer, Fisher Yu (余靜萍), whom she married in Canada in 2016.

UNITED KINGDOM

BA boss blasts airport queue

Two-hour-long lines for passport checks at London’s Heathrow Airport are unacceptable and improvements are needed if Britain wants to show it is open for business after it leaves the EU, British Airways (BA) chief executive Alex Cruz said in a letter to the Times yesterday. Cruz said that queues at border controls at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, were significantly worse than at other major world airports. “What kind of message does this send, as we try to build links outside the EU?” he wrote. He called on Home Secretary Sajid Javid to take “immediate action to address this border farce.”