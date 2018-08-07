Dissidents fear Myanmar uprising may be forgotten

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar

Ko Shell had his teeth knocked out during torture sessions and spent 14 years in six jails, but as the 30th anniversary looms of the famed Myanmar pro-democracy uprising that led to his incarceration, he says those sacrifices are being forgotten.

Sitting in a tea shop in downtown Yangon, he worries history is not being taught to the younger generation, a frustration mirroring wider disappointment with the government among many jailed for opposing the junta, which ruled for four decades.

“All the true stories were not shared with the public,” the 49-year-old said.

Military regimes in Myanmar imprisoned nearly 10,000 people since the army first seized power in 1962, sending the nation into decades of isolation.

Most were jailed in the years after nationwide strikes on Aug. 8, 1988, part of broader anti-junta demonstrations that catapulted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi into the spotlight.

The daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero, Aung San Suu Kyi was swept up in the revolt shortly after returning from a cozy life in England to care for her sick mother.

However, despite then spending a combined 15 years under house arrest by the paranoid regime, Aung San Suu Kyi has emphasized reconciling with the generals after winning landmark elections in 2015.

While a third of lawmakers in her party have served time for activism, prominent members of the 1988 protests were passed over when candidates for parliament were chosen to run.

The lack of compensation, monuments or other forms of redress for victims have caused angst, while many cannot get the work they seek due to the stigma of jail.

“Most of them face difficulties,” said Ko Shell, a taxi driver.

History is a dangerous subject in the Buddhist-majority country, where the military promotes a narrative of unifying a nation riven by religious and ethnic faultlines.

The toxic issue of belonging is highlighted by the Rohingya crisis, where the Muslim minority is referred to as “Bengali” to cast them as immigrants from Bangladesh.

With many former junta members enjoying normal lives or still involved in government, dredging up memories of political prisoners is not common.

However, Kyaw Soe Win from the Yangon-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners hopes to change that.

The museum he helped create is one of the only places in Myanmar where visitors can learn what inmates endured.

“School texts, they never show the real history,” he said, standing in front of a recreation of a prison cell.

There are photos of students marching, soldiers cracking down and a reconstruction of Myanmar’s most infamous prison, Insein. Displays show trinkets, crafts and musical instruments made in jail.

The limited awareness about 1988 is part of a larger gap that leaves many susceptible to simplistic versions of history.

“A big problem in Myanmar today is the lack of a critical discussion on the country’s recent past,” writer Thant Myint-U said.

Frustration with Myanmar’s government under Aung San Suu Kyi has risen since she took office more than two years ago.

The nation has faced global ire for its bloody handling of the Rohingya crisis — which the UN and Washington have described as ethnic cleansing — while conflicts burn in remote borderlands and the military still controls 25 percent of parliament.

Aung San Suu Kyi has also been singled out for lackluster economic reforms and top-down management.