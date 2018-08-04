Agencies

CHINA

Scores evacuated over storm

More than 130,000 people have been evacuated to shelters as a tropical storm slammed into Shanghai. Downgraded from a typhoon, Tropical Storm Jongdari yesterday morning arrived in the financial hub packing powerful winds. It is expected to gradually weaken as it moves westward into the Yangtze River delta. It had earlier disrupted transportation and knocked out power to thousands of homes in Japan, leaving at least 16 people injured. There were no immediate reports of damage in Shanghai, although 151 flights at the city’s two airports had been canceled and 122 parks across the sprawling urban area had been closed. Jongdari, which means skylark in Korean, is the 12th typhoon of the season.

COSTA RICA

Authorities capture drugs

Law enforcement officials on Thursday said they had recovered 2 tonnes of cocaine from a low-profile boat found about 80 nautical miles (148.2km) off the coast, one of the biggest drug confiscations made at sea. Authorities said they began an operation in the Pacific Ocean after receiving a tip from the US Coast Guard on Wednesday that resulted in the discovery of about 2,000 packets of cocaine of about 1kg each. The drugs were found on a four-motor low-profile vehicle, a kind frequently used by drug traffickers because they are difficult to detect by radar. The Coast Guard and drug control police said three Colombian men were arrested and remain in custody. “The joint work between the authorities of the United States and the national police is yielding good results in the fight against international drug trafficking, which has permitted us to seize more than 17 tonnes of drugs this year,” Minister of Public Security Michael Soto said.

MEXICO

Mine collapse kills three

Part of a marble mine on Thursday collapsed in central Hidalgo State, killing at least three people, state officials said. The Hidalgo State Government said in a statement on Facebook that the collapse occurred in a locality known as Dengantzha in the township of Francisco I. Madero. The state prosecutor’s office confirmed that one body had been recovered and the search continued for four miners believed to be trapped under rock, it said. The missing people were inside a vehicle that was traveling on one of the mine’s roads when the collapse occurred, it added. Late on Thursday night, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad said on Twitter that two more bodies had been found, bringing the total to three. The state was offering to support the affected families, he said. Images from the scene appeared to show a collapsed section of an open-pit mine, with rescuers and civilians climbing among car-size boulders.