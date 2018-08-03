Agencies

CANADA

McDonald’s serves detergent

A woman pregnant with her third child says she was served a cleaning agent at a McDonald’s restaurant instead of the latte she ordered. Sarah Douglas said this week that she was taking her son to a baseball tournament on Sunday morning in the Alberta town of Lethbridge when they stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru for the coffee. When she took a sip she knew something was wrong and pulled over to spit it out. Douglas said she returned to the restaurant to complain and a staff member told her that two cleaning lines had been hooked up to the latte machine. Douglas then contacted Alberta Health Services. A spokeswoman for McDonald’s issued an apology on behalf of Dan Brown, the restaurant franchisee.

SPAIN

Uber licenses to be limited

Taxi drivers late on Wednesday ended a six-day national strike after the government agreed to limit licenses granted to online ride-hailing services such as Uber. For almost a week, thousands of taxi drivers across the country blocked major city streets with their cabs in protest against the services they claim work under less restrictive regulation, making it impossible to compete. The government agreed to pass new regulations in September that will guarantee a cap on licenses for the services at a ratio of just one permit for every 30 taxi permits. The enforced legislation would result in thousands of Uber and Cabify drivers being laid off as there are 9,000 permits granted to the online services compared with 70,000 taxi permits. Backed by funds such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock and valued at more than US$70 billion, Uber has faced protests, bans and restrictions around the world as it challenges traditional taxi operators.

SWEDEN

Mountain shrinks in heat

This summer’s exceptionally hot weather has seen the south peak of Kebnekaise lose the crown as the country’s highest point. Instead, Kebnekaise’s north peak is now higher after soaring temperatures melted enough of the glacier that sits on top of the south peak to make the northern part of the mountain, which consists of rock rather than ice, higher. The south peak measured 2,097m above sea level on July 31, down from 2,101m on July 2, data from the Tarfala research station showed. The north peak is 2,096.8m high, and the research station estimates that it overtook the south peak as the highest point on Wednesday as the melting has continued. July was in many parts of the country the hottest on record, with severe drought and some of the worst forest fires the country has ever seen. The temperature last month was 3 to 5°C hotter than normal, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said.

UNITED STATES

Flying tire kills driver

Authorities say a 64-year-old driver has been killed when his car was struck by a tire that flew off a private sanitation vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn. Robert Martinez was heading east at about 6:40am on Wednesday when the tire came loose from the westbound sanitation vehicle, police said. It went over the center median and smashed his windshield. Martinez suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said. The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene. No charges were filed. Martinez was a building maintenance worker at New York Police Department headquarters.