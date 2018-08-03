Australian state’s law allows once-secret sperm donors to be identified

AP, MELBOURNE

For Peter Peacock, fate arrived in the form of a registered letter.

The letter looked to be a bit of a letdown. Peacock had gone to the post office expecting an aviator jacket he had ordered online. The Australian grandfather tore the envelope open as he walked to his car — at which point he stopped dead in his tracks.

“Dear Mr Peacock,” the letter began. “The Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority [VARTA] has received an enquiry of a personal nature which may or may not relate to you. The matter concerns a record held in relation to a project you may have assisted with at Prince Henry’s Institute.”

Prince Henry’s? The Melbourne clinic where he had donated sperm nearly 40 years ago?

There could be only one reason for such a letter, he thought. Someone out there had come to life through his donation. His mind raced. How could this person even know who he was? He had been promised his donation would be anonymous.

For decades it was, until a new law in one Australian state gave the offspring of sperm and egg donors the legal right to know who they are, despite promises of anonymity.

Which is why a week after receiving that letter, Peacock found himself staring at a photograph of a woman named Gypsy Diamond, whose face looked so much like his own that he felt an instant and overwhelming connection.

“God almighty, I looked at it and I thought — ‘Bloody hell. I can’t deny that girl,’” he said. “She was my child from the start.”

Behind Victoria state’s donor identity law, which took effect last year, was a quest for the truth by people whose lives began in a lab.

In its early days, the sperm and egg donation industry was swathed in secrecy, leaving some children desperate to complete the puzzle of their identity. They also wanted to know their family medical histories.

Some countries, including Australia, have now banned anonymous donation.

However, Victoria is only the second jurisdiction in the world to impose a law retroactively stripping away anonymity without the donor’s consent.

Switzerland was the first to do so in 2001, but many donor records were destroyed.

Under the law, donors do have the right to demand that their offspring not contact them. Anyone who contravenes a contact veto can be fined A$7,900 (US$6,000).

Ian Morrison, one of Victoria’s 2,000-or-so donors who were assured anonymity, is angered by the law and worries that the people seeking their donors have not considered the feelings of those who raised them.

“If they’re expecting to get two big happy families, that ain’t going to happen,” he said.

Diamond’s quest to find her donor began when she was 21, after her mother abruptly told her that her dad was not her biological father.

For years, the curiosity about her heritage gnawed at her, but little information was available.

One day in April last year, her telephone rang. It was Kate Bourne, a counselor at VARTA.

“Are you sitting down?” Bourne asked. “I’ve just got off the phone to your donor.”

Peacock, a long-divorced 68-year-old, had no idea whether contact with Diamond would alter his peaceful life.

He had become a donor in a bid to help others have the child they had always wanted. He donated about eight times, received US$10 a sample, and used the money to buy a new set of power tools.

“I gave because I thought I was going to do some good somewhere,” Peacock said. “The drill was a bonus.”