Agencies

UNITED STATES

Murder suspect extradited

A man accused of murdering a Border Patrol agent in a case linked to the government’s “Fast and Furious” gun-running sting on Tuesday was extradited from Mexico, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, who is charged with the murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, was scheduled to appear yesterday in Arizona federal court, the department said. Prosecutors allege Osorio-Arellanes was part of a “rip crew” seeking to rob drug dealers along the border that confronted Terry and three other Border Patrol agents in a shootout north of Nogales, Arizona, in 2010.

UNITED STATES

Six indicted for conspiracy

Federal prosecutors say a Filipina and five of her family members have been indicted for conspiring to funnel about US$20 million in Philippine public funds obtained through an intricate bribery and fraud scheme into the country. The Department of Justice on Tuesday said that Janet Napoles and the others allegedly diverted Philippine government funds intended to benefit poor Filipinos and used the money to purchase assets, including property and luxury vehicles. Napoles and the others are charged with money laundering and conspiracy. Officials are working to have the defendants extradited from the Philippines.

JAPAN

Journalist seen on video

The government yesterday said it is doing its utmost for the rescue of a journalist believed to be held in Syria after a video of a man appearing to be him was posted on the Internet on Tuesday. Freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda was last heard from in Syria in June 2015. Chief Cabinet Spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference that he believed the man in the video was Yasuda. “We are pursuing our utmost effort [for his rescue] through various information networks,” he said. The man in the video said he was in harsh environment and needed an immediate rescue. He spoke in Japanese, but said he was a Korean named “Umaru.”

THAILAND

Mozambican man deported

A Mozambican fugitive wanted for a string of kidnaps for ransom and murders was repatriated at midnight on Tuesday amid a crackdown on foreign gangsters using the nation as a bolt-hole. Momade Assif Abdul Satar entered the kingdom three years ago shortly after being freed on parole from a jail for the 2000 gangland-style murder of an investigative journalist. Interpol issued a “red notice” after allegations Satar continued to run a ransom-kidnap business across Mozambique and South Africa from overseas that grabbed wealthy executives and charged up to US$3 million for their release. “He was extradited at midnight on a flight to Kenya,” for onward travel to Mozambique, Tourist Police Major-General Surachate Hakparn said. “We will not allow foreign criminals to use Thailand as base for their operations.”

UNITED STATES

Belgian tourist dies on hike

A Belgian tourist has died of apparent heat-related causes while hiking at a popular rock formation called “The Wave” near the Utah-Arizona border. Kane County sheriff’s Sergeant Alan Alldredge said 49-year-old Christophe Pochic was found dead on Monday night after his 16-year-old son called his mother at a hotel to tell her that his dad had become disoriented and needed help. It is the first death at The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument since a trio of deaths in 2013, Alldredge said.