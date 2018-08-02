Fukushima farmers still struggling to win trust

AFP, KORIYAMA, Japan

The pumpkin is diced, the chicken carved and the eggs beaten into an omelet, but the people preparing the food are not chefs — they are scientists testing produce from Japan’s Fukushima region.

Seven years after the March 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant caused by a devastating tsunami, rigorous testing shows no radioactive threat from the region’s produce, officials and experts say.

However, local producers say they still face crippling suspicion from consumers.

More than 205,000 food items have been tested at the Fukushima Agricultural Technology Center since March 2011, with Japan setting a standard of no more than 100 becquerels of radioactivity per kilogram (Bq/kg).

The EU, by comparison, sets that level at 1,250Bq/kg and the US at 1,200Bq/kg.

In the past year, no cultivated produce or farm-reared livestock exceeded the government’s limit, the center said.

In all, just nine samples out of tens of thousands were over the limit: eight from fish bred in inland ponds and one a sample of wild mushrooms.

Each day, more than 150 samples are prepared, coded, weighed and then passed through a “germanium semiconductor detector.” Rice undergoes screening elsewhere.

While radiation affected several regions that have their own testing processes, Fukushima’s program is the most systematic, testament to the particularly severe reputational damage it suffered.

In the wake of the nuclear disaster, a wide-scale decontamination program has been carried out in Fukushima.

It cannot be done in forests, where thick tree growth makes it impractical, but elsewhere, topsoil has been removed, trees washed down and potassium sprinkled to reduce cesium uptake.

However, the testing process is the cornerstone of efforts to win consumer trust.

“Some people are still worried in Japan and abroad, so we want to continue to explain to people in other prefectures and in foreign countries that our products are safe,” center official Kenji Kusano said.

Occasionally, radioactivity is detected, for example in wild plants and mushrooms, which are destroyed if they exceed the government standard.

Testing would remain important as residents gradually return, Kusano said.

“When residents come back to areas that are off-limits at the moment and start producing their own fruit and vegetables, they must be tested,” he said.

The disaster devastated a previously flourishing local agricultural sector.

“Profits have not yet reached pre-2011 levels and prices remain below the national average,” Fukushima Representative Nobuhide Takahashi said.

The situation is even worse for fishers, many of whom have survived only on compensation paid by Fukushima Dai-ichi operator Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The tsunami destroyed ports across the region and demand is low despite an even stricter testing standard of 50Bq/kg for Fukushima’s seafood.

“When we catch fish and send it to market in Tokyo, some people don’t want to buy it,” Iwaki fishing cooperative director Kazunori Yoshida said.

As a result, fishers last year brought in just 3,200 tonnes of seafood in the area, down from 24,700 tonnes in 2010.

The problem remains one of perception, despite the fact that independent testing confirms what government labs show.

The Minna no Data (“Our Data”) non-governmental organization carries out its own testing, and spokesman Hidetake Ishimaru said the group was “very surprised” by the “mostly very low levels” it found in Fukushima produce.