Agencies

UNITED STATES

Police to scrap race codes

A suburban New York police department said that it is scrapping codes in an internal spreadsheet that denoted Asian personnel with the letter “Y,” apparently for “yellow.” The Nassau County Police Department said it is immediately changing those notations and the designation the department had used for Native Americans: “I,” for Indian. The New York Civil Liberties Union unearthed the notations through public records requests for policies and data from various police departments statewide. The personnel spreadsheet system was more than 25 years old and “in no way has the use of these letters reflected any bias toward our Asian-American or Native American residents,” Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Ex-translator gets citizenship

An Iraqi former translator for the military is finally becoming a US citizen one year after officials abruptly removed him from a naturalization ceremony, prompting him to sue the government. Haeder al-Anbki was yesterday to participate in a naturalization ceremony in Orlando, Florida, along with 93 others. The Iraqi native was at a naturalization ceremony for 20 immigrant recruits in Fort Benning, Georgia, in June last year when he was stopped and told he would not be participating. Al-Anbki claimed in his lawsuit that authorities were applying a different set of rules under a program that opponents have said targets applicants from Muslim-majority countries.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bomber rescued from Libya

A man who killed 22 people in an attack in Manchester, England, at the end of a show by US singer Ariana Grande was rescued from the civil war in Libya three years before by the Royal Navy, the Daily Mail reported. Salman Abedi, born to Libyan parents, was thought to be on vacation in Libya in August 2014 when fighting broke out and officials offered to evacuate British citizens, the newspaper said. Abedi was among about 100 British citizens plucked from the coast of Libya and taken to Malta for a flight to Britain, it said. “For this man to have committed such an atrocity on UK soil after we rescued him from Libya was an act of utter betrayal,” the newspaper quoted a government source as saying.

UNITED STATES

Man ordered to clean dung

A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a chemical toilet to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairgrounds in Ohio. Judge Michael Cicconetti suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favor of the creative punishment of cleaning up animal waste. He compared Toth’s actions to those of an animal, saying: “You act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals.”

UNITED STATES

Shark returned unharmed

A shark that was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Zoo’s Richard Friedrich Aquarium is back home alive, with investigators saying that a person confessed to the deed. Investigators in Leon Valley, Texas, a suburb of San Antonio, said the person in custody was charged on Monday night and that two other people are expected to be charged. Surveillance video shows two men and a woman on Saturday afternoon sneaking the nearly 1m-long gray horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller and placing it in a pickup truck for the getaway.